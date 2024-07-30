Major Update on the Rock’s Potential Return at SummerSlam 2024 Amid Roman Reigns’ WWE Comeback

The Rock was last seen on WWE TV on Raw after WrestleMania XL. During his segment with Cody Rhodes, the Final Boss made it clear that he would make his return to finish what he started with The American Nightmare. That said, a new update suggests that The Rock’s return is not far away.

In fact, The People’s Champion could make his return this Saturday at SummerSlam 2024. This update has emerged amid rumors about Roman Reigns’ potential return at SummerSlam. However, the new report suggests that The Rock could make his return in Roman Reigns’ stead.

The Rock to make his WWE return at SummerSlam 2024

It was previously reported by the Hollywood North Buzz that The Rock has wrapped up filming his movie project, The Smashing Machine, in Vancouver. This indicated that The Great One’s schedule is now free for a WWE return.

According to Xero News, there are rumors that The Rock might make a surprise appearance at SummerSlam. It should be mentioned that Roman Reigns was originally rumored to return at the biggest party of the summer. However, the passing of his father, Sika Anoa'i, might have altered plans for his WWE return.

The report from Xero News states: “There is currently Rumours of Rock returning Saturday instead of Roman.” The report further stated, “This is just rumours atm but it has always been planned for Roman to return BEFORE Summerslam, obviously the death of his dad changed some of these plans.”

Advertisement

As stated, The Rock’s return is not a sure thing, as this rumor started circulating following the news that he had completed filming his latest movie project. However, The Rock’s potential return will certainly reignite his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

Also Read: How The Rock Could Return To WWE And Set Up Cody Rhodes Clash At WrestleMania 41

What did The Rock hand over to Cody Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania XL?

After Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns on the grandest stage, The Rock made his appearance on Raw after WrestleMania to “deliver flowers.” During the segment, The Rock secretly slipped something into Cody Rhodes’ hand, leaving Rhodes shocked and disappointed.

Rhodes later revealed in an interview that he had gifted Rolex watches to every man involved in the WrestleMania main event. That includes Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Rock. Off-topic, Cody Rhodes was recently presented with his father's iconic robe in Japan.

Advertisement

If it was indeed the watch that The Rock handed back to Rhodes, it means that The Brahma Bull indicated that he doesn’t need gifts. In addition, it could be a disrespectful gesture from The Rock, implying that he is not finished with Rhodes.

Let’s not forget that The Rock is one up against Cody Rhodes as he pinned the reigning champion on WrestleMania Night 1 to secure the win.

All in all, the WWE Universe knows that The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes is bound to take place in the future. We will have to wait and see when this match materializes.

Read More: Cody Rhodes Makes Explosive Statement On Sudden Exit From WWE in 2016; 'Was Getting Mentally Worse'