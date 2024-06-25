Major Update On WWE Plans For Rhea Ripley When She Returns From Injury: Report

Rhea Ripley is out and injured due to current WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Ripley was attacked by Morgan the night after she retained her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. In a brutal assault, Morgan slammed Ripley against the wall, which led ‘Mami’ sustain a shoulder injury.

There have been also theories on Liv Morgan replacing Ripley in the Judgement Day faction, due to her constantly poking her nose into the affairs of Judgement day, especially her flirtatious attempts with Mami’s boy, Dominik Mysterio.

However, there is a new update on Rhea Ripley’s potential plans in the company. According to Fightful Select, Ripley can very much return before SummerSlam which is on August 3, 2024, and her role could be getting into WWE programming, even if it’s in a non-wrestling capacity.



What is Rhea Ripley intended to do upon her return?

While the general view is that Ripley might come and exact her revenge on Morgan to reclaim her WWE title, the backstage news indicates that might not be the case. According to Fightful Select, “the story available at the time of her return” will indicate her onscreen direction.

It was also reported that many creative decisions had been made in Rhea’s absence from the WWE. Meanwhile, Ripley has taken some time off wrestling, and is spending time with her fiancee, Buddy Mathews.

The duo are set to return for a family event, which was revealed after Mathews was written off AEW TV after a backstage attack by Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne.

Rhea Ripley’s phenomenal run in WWE

Ripley stands as one of the top female wrestlers in the WWE roster, currently. She has been wrestling in WWE since 2017, and was with NXT, until she was moved to the main roster in 2022. At NXT, she was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion, and also became the NXT Champion in her run.

Having won the WWE title at WrestleMania 39, Ripley’s reign was the longest with Bayley, before she had to drop her belt in April 2024.

In 2023, she was named ESPN’s Female Wrestler of the year and the No. 2 ranked wrestler by Sports Illustrated. Her stardom touched heights when she joined Judgement Day faction, and subsequently went on to win WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Becky Lynch.

