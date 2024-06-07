Major Update: WWE’s Plan for Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles Match Revealed

Cody Rhodes’ rivalry with AJ Styles intensified after Styles’ actions on last week’s edition of SmackDown. Styles cleverly baited everybody, including Cody Rhodes, into thinking he was through with his wrestling career. He revealed his true intentions by viciously attacking the WWE Undisputed Champion. It’s now evident that Styles will stop at nothing in his quest to capture the WWE title.

Naturally, fans are expecting their sequel match to take place at WWE’s upcoming event, Clash at the Castle. However, WWE may have other plans for their showdown, per a new report.

Cody Rhodes Vs AJ Styles II may not take place at Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles were pitted against each other at Backlash in an arena filled with a rabid French crowd. After a very physical match, Rhodes managed to retain his Championship. However, Styles pulled a 2013 Mark Henry fake retirement on SmackDown, extending his rivalry with Rhodes.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may plan to hold back their rematch until the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The report states: “As of early in the week, the plan was for this match to be on 6/15, and likely to be announced on 6/7. But it also could be held off until Toronto.”

The Money in the Bank specials event is slated to emanate from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Considering the attack Rhodes fell victim to on SmackDown, it’s possible that he’d need time to recover.

As a result, WWE could be saving the match for a later event. Nonetheless, WWE may address their future showdown during the 6/7 edition of SmackDown.

AJ Styles reveals where he plans to finish his WWE career

AJ Styles’ staged retirement storyline has stirred speculation about his future in wrestling. Although the former WWE Champion seems to be in the best shape of his life, at 47, he may be leaning towards retirement. While speaking with Bernard Colas, Styles addressed his future in wrestling.

He revealed that he plans to finish his wrestling career in WWE. Having already carved out a legendary career in WWE, Styles, at this juncture, has nothing else to accomplish. However, he also mentioned that his immediate future goal is to become the WWE World Champion.