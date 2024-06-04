‘Make Sir David Happen!’: David Beckham and King Charles Meet-Up Sparks Knighthood Rumors for Soccer Legend

David Beckham was seen chatting with King Charles at his Highgrove house. He posted on his Instagram handle announcing his appointment as the ambassador for King’s Foundation. His meeting with King Charles has led to rumors about his Knighthood.

Beckham has stayed in the spotlight for quite a while for Knighthood. Fans were anticipating that the sporting icon would receive the honor last year. But he was snubbed out of the list. The English forward has again given fire to speculations.

Fans ask King Charles to honor David Beckham with Knighthood

Beckham fans flooded the Instagram post’s comment section with their requests to King Charles. A user asked King Charles to make Sir David happen. Another asked when Beckham would become Sir David.

Some fans created a fan theory to defend their point. They prepared a case for why they believe Beckham will get the title soon. They even had arguments about why he deserved it. A fan claimed that the Manchester United star is the greatest ambassador for the UK.

One user had multiple pointers about Beckham’s characteristics. The comment called Beckham a great role model and a family man. It appreciated him for not running behind women. David was tagged a Londoner through and through. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Some congratulated David for his new position. His mother shared how proud she is. She said that Beckham’s nun and grandad would be very proud. Beckham’s sister also appreciated her brother for his success.

Advertisement

Beckham’s football business

David Beckham won 19 trophies in his 20-year-long career. He won titles in England, Spain, France, and the United States. Beckham is a major owner of the Inter Miami Football Club. Inter Miami FC won their first title last year courtesy of Lionel Messi.

Beckham managed to land the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba along with Messi. The popularity of MLS is at an all-time high in the USA due to Beckham’s star signings.

Also Read: David Beckham Concerned About Legendary Quarterback After The Roast of Tom Brady? DEETS Inside