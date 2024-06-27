Makhachev vs McGregor: Will Their Rivalry Match the Intensity of Khabib's Feud with Conor? Former UFC Champion’s Coach Weighs In

Conor McGregor recently pulled out of his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. But there's another potential fight for him. Could McGregor face Islam Makhachev instead? Legendary coach Javier Mendez thinks so. He believes this fight could be just as electrifying.

Mendez coached Khabib Nurmagomedov to victory over McGregor. He knows what it takes to win big fights. Why does Mendez see potential in McGregor vs. Makhachev? Could it match the intensity of Khabib vs. McGregor?

Speaking to Fastest Payout Online Casino, Mendez shared his thoughts. He loves the idea of this fight. He thinks it would excite fans. Let's explore what makes this potential matchup so intriguing.

Why Makhachev vs. McGregor would thrill fans

Javier Mendez, renowned for coaching MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently shared his thoughts on a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev . In a candid discussion, Mendez expressed his excitement about the possibilities this fight holds.

"I love Islam vs Conor McGregor," Mendez stated, emphasizing the match's potential to generate a charged atmosphere reminiscent of the McGregor-Khabib face-off. Despite the absence of personal animosity that characterized the Khabib fight, Mendez believes the sporting challenge would be immense. "Conor would not be an easy night's work for Islam because you have to respect the man," he explained.

He stressed that McGregor's extensive experience and fighting spirit mean that Makhachev would need to prepare intensely: "You better train your butt off because he’s a real fighter."

Mendez also reflected on the tactics McGregor employed in the past, which included psychological warfare aimed at destabilizing opponents. "Last time Conor tried the art of war type tactics to do whatever he could to upset Khabib, so when he was doing that I was trying to calm Khabib down," Mendez recalled. He advised Makhachev to anticipate similar strategies, underlining the importance of mental fortitude alongside physical readiness.

Overall, Mendez's insights reveal both admiration for McGregor's skills and a realistic assessment of the challenges he presents. His narrative not only sets the stage for a thrilling contest but also highlights the strategic depth required to contend with a fighter of McGregor's caliber.

Mendez questions McGregor's remaining hunger

In the same interview, Javier Mendez shared his doubts about McGregor's motivation to fight. He believes McGregor's wealth has diminished his hunger for the sport. "He’s filthy rich, I mean what’s the reason for him to get up and train any longer?" Mendez questioned.

He explained that McGregor’s motivation isn’t the same as it used to be. "There’s no motivation, there’s no hunger like there used to be," he added. Mendez isn’t saying McGregor can’t fight, but he thinks the drive is different now.

"He doesn’t need this game, he doesn’t need anything. He can be a great businessman," Mendez noted. McGregor’s success outside the octagon has put him in a powerful position, potentially affecting his focus on fighting.

Makhachev, under Mendez’s guidance, is ready for any challenge. But would this fight capture the same fiery rivalry as Khabib vs. McGregor? Or would it be a fresh, thrilling chapter in MMA history?