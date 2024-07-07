Malik Beasley Agrees to One-Year, USD 6 Million Plus Contract With Pistons Amid Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons have continued to revamp their roster by adding Malik Beasley to their lineup, agreeing on a one-year contract worth $6-plus million. After a season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley's time with the team has come to an end as he embarks on a new journey with the Detroit Pistons.

The starting guard reached an agreement with the Pistons, signing a one-year, $6 million-plus contract, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. However, the one-year deal could also entice playoff contenders in need of shooting to pursue a trade for Beasley, adding a strategic element to the signing.

Known for his sharpshooting from beyond the arc, Beasley shot an impressive 41.3% from 3-point range last season and made 224 3-pointers, ranking 11th in the NBA. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a valuable asset to the Pistons, who have been focused on surrounding young star Cade Cunningham with supporting talent.

At 6 feet 4 inches and 187 pounds, Beasley brings not only his shooting prowess but also his versatility as a small shooting guard to the Pistons. With career averages of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, Beasley's skills and experience will bolster the Pistons' backcourt.

The 27-year-old shooting guard had an impressive shooting percentage from 3-point range, hitting 41.3% on 6.9 attempts per game last season and starting 77 out of 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley's track record includes competing in the NBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest and consistently making over 224 3-point shots in the past three seasons.

Malik Beasley’s Bucks stay comes to an end

Despite contributing significantly to the Bucks' offensive play with his catch-and-shoot prowess, Beasley faced challenges, including a three-point shooting slump and defensive struggles.

Despite contributing significantly to the Bucks' offensive play with his catch-and-shoot prowess, Beasley faced challenges, including a three-point shooting slump and defensive struggles. He hit the stomp, particularly when paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt.

However, his consistent performance from behind the arc, even during the Bucks' playoff run where he shot over 40 percent, led to a well-deserved raise from his previous veteran's minimum contract.

Beasley’s joining the Pistons came at a time when Detroit has been making significant offseason moves. Their roster change also saw a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr. and a two-year contract with Tobias Harris. With all that talent racked up, the Pistons would possess a roster suited to overcome their offensive distress, considering their previous season’s fourth-worst rating.

Although these acquisitions might not immediately position the Pistons as playoff contenders following a 14-win season, their strengthened offensive capabilities are poised to mark a notable improvement in the 2024-25 season.

