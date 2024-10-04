Malik Monk Reveals Name of Sacramento Kings Teammate Who Can Take NBA By Storm This Season

Thanks to his outstanding performances for the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers in recent years, Malik Monk has emerged as one of the most exciting players off the bench. His value had fallen while playing for the struggling Charlotte Hornets, which made it possible for the Lakers to sign him in 2022. He was a bright spot for the Purple and Gold during that forgettable season. Malik Monk joined the Kings following that season, and he helped lead them to their first postseason trip since 2006.

After that, he even accepted a pay cut to remain with the Kings, which made it possible for them to sign and trade DeMar DeRozan with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Harrison Barnes going to the San Antonio Spurs. But Keegan Murray, Sacramento's No. 4 overall pick in 2022, is a player Monk is most looking forward to developing.

"It's Keegan, the sky's the limit for him," the dynamic scoring guard told reporters on Tuesday, via a report from Mat Issa for the site A Royal Pain. "He could be whoever he wants to be, so I don't want to put a label on him. So I'm going to let him figure out himself."

Malik Monk is aware that for the Kings to make it past the first round, his teammates must strive to play at a higher level, and part of that effort involves Keegan Murray's development.

The Kings were no match for their opponent's championship poise and mettle, but they had already pushed the Golden State Warriors to the limit in 2023 despite their youth and inexperience.

Murray's ascent has fortunately shown no signs of slowing down for the Kings. The swingman had a regular season average of 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds last year while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc and 45.4% from the field.

He was an important player for the Kings, who defeated the Warriors in the play-in tournament to exact revenge for their first-round loss the season before. However, they failed to make the playoffs after the New Orleans Pelicans beat them in the next round.

