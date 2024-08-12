Malik Nabers Opens Up on Childhood Connection With Odell Beckham Jr. With Hilarious Story

Malik Nabers, who just made his NFL preseason debut, spoke with FanDuel's Kay Adams. Nabers told Adams a remarkable anecdote about his youth when he approached Odell Beckham Jr. when he was only 11 or may be 12 years old.

Both Nabers and Odell Beckham have a lot in common. In the 2014 NFL Draft, the New York Giants picked Odell Beckham Jr. from LSU with the 11th overall choice. Ten years later, the Giants selected Malik Nabers sixth overall, who had shined for the LSU Tigers.

While discussing a childhood anecdote with Kay Adams on her podcast Up & Adams, Nabers said that he contacted Odell Beckham Jr. 10 years ago because he believed his hands were too large for the gloves.

Nabers stated, "When I was about 12 or 11 years old, I texted him. I was like, My hands are too large to accommodate gloves. They only had so many gloves at the academy, and I couldn't fit them since my hands were too large. So I went out to him since I had heard he had large hands. I was like, "Bro, I need some gloves."

He then confirmed that he sent Beckham a message on Instagram, but OBJ did not answer. However, Nabers never received a response via Instagram DM; however, he did receive one that he described as "surreal." On draft night, ten years later, Odell said, "It looks like you don't need those gloves."



Unsurprisingly, Beckham didn't reply to a small youngster who asked for gloves. He was engrossed in playing for the NFL. However, once Nabers established himself as a football talent and became a top-ten choice, Beckham finally showed some respect for the Giants' standout receiver. Now Nabers has tried his best to follow in his old LSU teammate's footsteps in the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce Promises Taylor Swift's Family to Protect and Be Her 'Built-In' Bodyguard

There are obvious similarities between OBJ and Nabers, and it looks like the newest Giants star was recognized this early on. Beckham quickly rose to prominence in the NFL, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Giants in receiving yards (1,305) and touchdowns (12).



Since Odell Beckham Jr.'s trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the New York Giants have struggled to replace him. Now, Nabers is expected to be an excellent substitute, but he will not have a Super Bowl champion like Eli Manning tossing him passes.

Malik Nabers has just made his NFL preseason debut. Unfortunately, he was held catchless and did not get a single pass during his little playing time (12 plays). He could have even taken a swipe at New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock after the game.



Nabers is coming off a stellar season with the LSU Tigers, in which he accumulated more than 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season. Nabers finished with 1,569 receiving years and 89 catches, ranking second in receiving touchdowns at the end of the 2023 season.

Advertisement

This made him one of the best wide receiver prospects available in the 2024 Draft, and the Giants were able to acquire him. The team hopes that this will continue his growth and that he can contribute to a position group that did not have a single 1,000-yard receiver in 2023.