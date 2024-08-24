Man Arrested After Stealing Penny Hardaway’s 26 Pairs of ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Nike Foamposite Shoes From His Memphis Home

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged after stealing 26 pairs of custom sneakers from the front porch of Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, the current head coach of the University of Memphis basketball team.

The suspect, identified as Ronald James, was caught on video footage wheeling away a trolley full of boxes containing the unique merchandise, leading to his arrest and subsequent charges of theft of property, as confirmed by Memphis police spokesman Officer Joseph Hibler.

According to Memphis Police reports, the theft occurred at approximately 7:20 pm on August 8, prompting a swift response from the authorities after security camera footage revealed the perpetrator pushing a shopping cart and making off with multiple packages.

Still images of the suspect, described as a male wearing a black tank top and long pants, were released by the police in a call for public assistance to identify the individual involved in the theft.

Penny Hardaway, a well-known figure in the basketball world, expressed that the stolen shoes were “one-of-a-kind Foamposites and a family and friend exclusive that would not be sold in stores.” The significance of these shoes is underscored by their rarity and personal value to Hardaway, a sentiment that sneakerheads can certainly relate to.

The theft is particularly noteworthy as the Nike Foamposite line, which Hardaway famously promoted during his playing days with the Orlando Magic in the '90s, continues to maintain its popularity even today. The unique appeal of the Foamposite line remains strong, with its enduring legacy in sneaker culture making these stolen items especially significant.

While it has been confirmed that Ronald James was apprehended and charged, the status of the stolen shoes remains unclear. The Memphis Police have not yet disclosed whether the shoes were recovered or if they will be returned to the NBA legend. The potential fate of the stolen merchandise remains a point of curiosity for fans and supporters of Penny Hardaway.

As a tribute to Hardaway's enduring impact on basketball and culture, Nike has honored him with special editions like the Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lester Middle School editions, paying homage to the school where he was once a student and later returned to coach.

Looking forward, Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway is on the cusp of his seventh season with the Tigers, set to commence the regular season against Missouri on November 4 at FedExForum.

