Man Taken Into Custody for ‘Terroristic Threats’ Targeting Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

A recent Morgan Wallen concert held in Kansas City made headlines. It is a troubling incident involving Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The buzz occurred, casting a shadow over what was intended to be a night of music and celebration.

The event was marred by a serious threat made by Aaron Brown. He is an Illinois resident who allegedly issued a “terroristic threat” against the NFL stars. The Manchester, Illinois, native was reportedly attending the concert with his girlfriend when he made the threat.

The threat was posted on social media via an account with the username Gooey Bag. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office revealed some details, stating that Brown’s post included a message that specifically targeted Kelce and Mahomes.

The message was partially redacted in the official complaint. It read: “Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted], I’ll take the f–kin shot. F–k em!” The post also included a derogatory comment directed at someone else. This alarming message prompted immediate action from law enforcement.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, was also present at the concert. It heightened the concern for her and the players' safety. Authorities were alerted to the threat and quickly took measures to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Police traced Brown’s social media account and contacted him directly. During their investigation, Brown confessed to making the threat and provided details about his location at the concert. According to reports from The New York Post, Brown expressed remorse for his actions. Not only that, but he also called it a “stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.”

The police acted promptly, locating Brown within minutes of their initial contact. He was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats in the second degree, setting his bond at $15,000. The seriousness of the threat led to a 40-minute delay in the concert. The authorities conducted a thorough investigation and ensured the safety of everyone at the venue.

Amidst the chaos, a video posted by a concertgoer captured the moment when Kelce and Mahomes joined Wallen on stage. Wallen, a country music star, wore a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the number 7. It was a reference to his high school basketball jersey. The number 7 is currently worn by Harrison Butker. He is a Chiefs player who has previously faced controversy for making inappropriate comments.

The incident underscores the severity and potential consequences of making threats. Even in the context of a public event. The swift and decisive response from law enforcement was crucial in addressing the threat and preventing any possible harm. The incident also highlights the need for heightened security measures at events attended by high-profile individuals.

In the aftermath, the focus shifted back to the concert, which eventually resumed with increased security. The threat had not only disrupted the event but also served. It focuses on a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with public gatherings. It also highlights the importance of maintaining vigilance.

The quick actions of the police ensured that the situation was contained. They allowed the concert to proceed. Not only that, but they also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of all attendees at such high-profile events.