Manager Reveals What Went Wrong During Face-Off That Triggered Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 Presser

In just a few hours, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Ahead of the fight, the UFC held a pre-fight press conference where main event fighters Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, along with co-main event competitors Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, faced off for the first time.

The press conference proceeded smoothly with Makhachev and Poirier engaging in some spirited trash talk about finishing the fight early, while Strickland and Costa exchanged respectful comments. However, the atmosphere intensified when Makhachev and Poirier came face-to-face. The UFC lightweight champion even warned Poirier he might slap him.

The situation escalated when Poirier uttered a provocative remark, saying to Makhachev, “You're going to sleep, mother******." This comment clearly agitated Makhachev, who appeared ready to confront Poirier right then and there.

Ali Abdelaziz Revealed What Actually Triggered Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 Presser

Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently explained the misunderstanding that triggered Makhachev during a face-off with Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to MMAFighting, Ali Abdelaziz said, "Honestly, I think it was a misunderstanding. He said something that's accepted in American culture—it's OK to drop the MF word. But with Muslim or Russian guys, you can't say the MF word because it's almost like talking about his mother. We know in America you can say the MF word and it's OK, it's whatever."

Ali further added, “I think things got mixed up a little bit, but I don’t think Dustin meant it in a malicious way. But he pissed Islam off and Islam wasn’t happy about it, but I think he’s good now.”

All questions will be answered this weekend when Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier face off in the UFC octagon for a grueling 25 minutes at UFC 302. Only one will emerge as the undisputed lightweight king, championship belt proudly around his waist.

