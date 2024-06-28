Manchester City and WWE Join Forces for Exclusive Merchandise Collection

What happens when football (Soccer) meets wrestling? Manchester City and WWE have joined forces for an exclusive merchandise collection. Fans of both sports are buzzing. Imagine wearing a CM Punk-inspired "Best Team in the Land and All the World" shirt. Or a T-shirt featuring designs inspired by Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

This collaboration isn't just about shirts. Manchester City's players will wear new name and number styles, co-designed with WWE, during their U.S. preseason tour. The WWE logo and a red outline will make the jerseys pop.

City players get a WWE makeover!

The new collection includes six unique T-shirts. These shirts blend the iconic imagery and slogans of both Manchester City and WWE. You can expect designs like the CM Punk-inspired "Best Team in the Land and All the World" shirt. There are also tees inspired by WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

One of the standout features is the new name and number style for Manchester City's players. This design integrates the WWE logo within the number and adds a distinctive red outline. Fans will see these unique jerseys during Manchester City's preseason tour in America this summer.

You can purchase this exclusive merchandise on multiple platforms, including WWEShop.com, shop.mancity.com, and Fanatics.com. Plus, the collection will be featured in the newly opened pop-up CityStore at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

To celebrate, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and WWE Superstar Baron Corbin will visit the CityStore on 6th Avenue in New York City. This meet-and-greet event is scheduled for Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m., just ahead of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Visitors can also see the Premier League trophy on display throughout the weekend.

Serena Gosling, Director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing at Manchester City, shared her excitement: “We are excited to announce the launch of our exclusive retail collaboration with WWE today. As a club, we’re always exploring new ways to enhance our retail offering for our fans across the globe, and collaborations like this with WWE are part of that ongoing strategy." She added, “Today’s announcement offers a further touch point for our fans within the U.S. and beyond to engage with the club, ahead of men’s first team visit this summer.”

Triple H addresses new WWE partnership

Ahead of Manchester City's men’s first team visit to the US this summer, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, shared his excitement about the new partnership on Twitter. He highlighted the unique opportunity to unite two passionate fan bases.

Triple H tweeted, "When you have the opportunity to bring two of the world’s most passionate fanbases together… you take it. Excited to see this @ManCity and @WWE collaboration come to life."

This tweet has added to the buzz surrounding the collaboration, emphasizing the potential for fans of both football and wrestling to engage with their favorite brands in a new way.

So, are you ready to grab your exclusive gear and celebrate this exciting union? Don’t miss out.

