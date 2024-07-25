Mandy Rose Cracks Up After Nia Jax Drops 'BBL' Remark Again for Bayley Following Tiffany Stratton’s MITB Briefcase Break

WWE Women's Champion Bayley is all set to defend her championship crown at the next WWE pay-per-view company is eyeing, Summer Slam; the Summer Slam is regarded as the second biggest pay-per-view that the company hosts annually after WrestleMania PLE.

Bayley will lock horns with Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, as per the stipulation of the Queen of the Ring match for the first time; the winner of the match would only be crowned as king and queen, but they will also earn the title shot at Summer Slam 2024.

Nia Jax and Bayley had their first face-off before locking horns at Summer Slam 2024, on the July 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where Jax interrupted the war of words between her best friend and WWE Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley warned Nia Jax not to misunderstand her for being the same as when they fought last time. The model told Jax she is not more ‘Hugger Bayley’ and that she is now at her prime. This version of herself will easily defeat Nia Jax at Summer Slam 2024.

Nia Jax took notes of what Bayley had to say, and she made a perfect, hilarious comment about her, leaving fans laughing and talking about the segment until now.

Jax commented on Bayley’s appearance and gave her a new nickname, “ I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you doing now? BBL(Brazilian butt lift) Bayley?”

Nia Jax sends a warning to Bayley for breaking Tiffany Stratton’s briefcase

Nia Jax has sent a warning to Bayley for breaking Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase and has once again used BBL remark for Bayley via her official X account (formerly Twitter). Nia Jax tweeted, “ I can’t wait to beat the BBL off of Bayley for ruining my sweet Tiffy’s briefcase.”



Former WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose reacted to Nia Jax’s remark and dropped a laughing emoji quoting Nia’s tweet; Mandy Rose was fired from the company during her perfect championship run as champion NXT suddenly after her OnlyFans NFSW content went viral on the internet, WWE presented an offer to Mandy Rose to choose either to be in WWE and delete her fan time account and to post her x-rated content. Rose picked her OnlyFans and Fantime account over WWE.

Nia Jax breaks character and opens up on BBL Bayley's remark.

Former WWE women's champion and Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax had a fun conversation on the Battleground Podcast, where she broke her character to address the ‘BBL Bayley’ remark on Friday Night SmackDown; Jax even started the discussion on the internet about whether Bayley has gone through any BBL surgery.

Nia Jax expressed her views, “It’s been a solid decade for me and Bayley. We’ve never been able to have a really good interaction between promo and storytelling on the main roster. When we got in there, and she brought up the injuring and all this stuff, it just hit me, and I was literally saying the obvious, what everybody has known for her to have.”

Nia Jax further even acknowledged the fact Bayley is all-natural and has not done any BBL surgery, “I have known Bayley long to know that is an all-natural, beautiful Brazilian booty, Latina but knowing her for as long as I have and seeing her character develop, I think she’s been more embracing of her God-given talents. So I just stated the obvious.”

Bayley and Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax will lock horns in singles at the Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view; the event is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

