Mandy Rose Reveals NBA Legend Shaq Reached Out to Her After WWE Release Amid Her X-Rated Content Leaks

In 2022, while Mandy Rose was eventually getting the type of booking she had worked hard for all her time in WWE, her NXT run and then forming a faction, Toxic Attraction, were momentous changes for Rose. She later managed to capture the WWE Women's NXT Championship and had a triumphant run, but before she could move back to the main roster, she was released from the company.

The foremost reason behind Mandy Rose's release was her uploading and selling her x-rated picture on OnlyFans; after some x-rated pictures of Mandy Rose from her fan time went viral and came to the WWE's attention, management asked Rose to either delete her OnlyFans and FanTime or choose her WWE career.

Mandy Rose was making loads of money selling content on OnlyFans and Fantime, and she chose to make OnlyFans content over WWE; just after Rose made her decision, she was released from the company, and she lost her NXT Women’s championship to Roxanne Perez on a regular episode of NXT.

Recently, Mandy Rose disclosed while chitchatting on The I-95 Morning Show that NBA Legend Shaq checked on her after she was in the headlines amid her WWE release.

Mandy Rose stated, “Shaq. But it wasn’t creepy or anything; it was when I got released. Super cool guy; I’ve heard really great things about him. I think I met him in person once. It was when I got released, and the news articles and all of these crazy things were coming out.

Former NXT Women’s champion further said, “It was really sweet; he just messaged me and said, ‘Hang in there, you’re amazing, love you kid or something like you’ll be fine.’ It’s one of those things; he must have seen something and probably felt bad. That was really cool.”

In an interview with Heated Shenanigans Podcast, Mandy Rose revealed how she took the news of her getting demoted to the NXT brand from the main roster; Rose revealed she felt nothing but motivated, and she did not take it as a demotion, and she instead took it as a challenge as she was not really happy with her booking on the main roster. She felt like she had a lot to give, and on NXT, she delivered it.

Mandy Rose revealed, “I was kinda in a place where I wasn't extremely happy with what was going on with me on TV and where I was at. I felt like I had more potential and I had more to show to the WWE and NXT Universe. I felt it was really a great time to do that.”

Shaquille O'Neal made his first WWE appearance in 2006 at WrestleMania 22, where he faced Big Show. After a decade, Shaq made his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2016 and participated in the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Shaq's last professional wrestling appearance was at AEW in 2021. NBA Legend teamed up with Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill is currently in WWE. She became the first AEW-originating superstar to jump ship from AEW to WWE. She is presently aligned with former WWE women's champion Bianca Belair. She and Belair were even WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

