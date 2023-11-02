Marcus Jordan reveals what father Michael Jordan told him about his relationship with Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Larsa

Pablo Torre interviewed Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, which promised to be one of the wildest events of the year.

During the interview, Marcus and Larsa openly discussed the unusual nature of their relationship with interviewers Pablo Torre and Charlotte Wilder, confirming the peculiar dynamics between them.

Michael Jordan's Response to Marcus's Unconventional Relationship

Marcus also expounded on how his father, Michael Jordan, had responded to him dating his former teammate's ex-wife.

In Marcus's words, his father had been nothing short of supportive.

"My dad mainly said, 'You're an adult,'" shared Marcus. "He was content as long as I was happy.

He had never interfered in my love life before Larsa, and he certainly wasn't starting then."

Marcus Jordan's occupation and career

Although Marcus Jordan's life was most renowned for being the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, over the past decade or so, he successfully carved out his own career.

Now 32, Marcus played basketball for UCF during his college years, but he decided to venture into business instead.

His net worth was estimated at around $1,500,000, according to MARCA, which was significantly less than his father's, who earned his wealth from various ventures.

Marcus didn't restrict himself to just one area; he had been involved in several ventures.

He was the CEO and founder of the Trophy Room, an online store inspired by his father's in-home trophy room, and he also hosted a podcast with his partner, Larsa Pippen.

Trophy Room, which sold footwear, apparel, and memorabilia, seemed to be the primary source of income for Marcus.

The brand's objective was to encapsulate the inspirational spirit and values that the Jordan family's trophy room symbolized for both Michael and Marcus Jordan.

