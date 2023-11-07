Marcus Jordan warned wedding with Larsa Pippen could get Michael Jordan to fire him from family business

Marcus Jordan has been in controversy for a while, ever since the news broke of him dating the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Well, now things have gone extreme ever since Marcus Jordan announced the news of his wedding.

According to a famous sports agent, Marcus Jordan might be out of the business if he goes forward with marrying Larsa Pippen. Here's the complete backstory that you need to know about Mascus getting fired right here:

Why would Michael Jordan fire Marcus Jordan from the family business amidst the wedding with Larsa Pippen?

Michael Jordan and son Marcus Jordan's relationship had taken a turn ever since Marcus broke the news of dating Larsa Pippen. Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, with whom Michael Jordan had a not-so-good relationship as a colleague during his NBA career.

This is one reason why Michael Jordan is against Marcus Jordan marrying Larsa Pippen. Recently, things took a turn when a famous American sports agent, Rich Paul, revealed that Michael Jordan might fire Marcus from the family business.

During the recently released episode of Come And Talk 2 Me, Rich Paul was the star guest and talked about Marcus Jordan's relationship. The sports agent revealed that Marcus Jordan wants to live telecast the marriage with Larsa Pippen on the show called The Real Housewives of Miami.

Rich Paul explained that Marcus Jordan wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be the best man at his wedding. But there's a good chance that he would even be a part of it if it's telecasted as a part of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Things can go a wrong way with Michael Jordan firing Marcus Jordan from the business if the marriage ends up being a part of The Real Housewives of Miami. "This might get you fired from running the Jordan brand," said Rich Paul during the podcast episode.

There's still no official confirmation from Marcus Jordan about his marriage with Larsa Pippen to happen on The Real Housewives of Miami. So there's a chance that it might not happen because Marcus wants Michael to be his best man.

Do you think Michael Jordan will agree to this marriage? Share your take in the comment section below!