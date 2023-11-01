Marcus Jordan Wishes to Have His Father, Michael Jordan, as Best Man in Wedding to Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife

Marcus Jordan has expressed his heartfelt wish to have his father, Michael Jordan, by his side as the best man in his upcoming wedding to Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

In an interview with Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus shared his aspiration to continue a family tradition.

He had previously fulfilled the role of best man at both his father's and brother's weddings, and now he yearns to extend this tradition to his own big day.

Family dynamics and wedding speculations

However, as of now, the couple has not revealed their wedding date, and even the timeline of their engagement remains unclear.

Rumors of their engagement started circulating during the summer when an eye-catching ring was spotted on Larsa Pippen's finger.

Nonetheless, Marcus and Larsa addressed these speculations during a podcast episode, emphatically stating that they were not engaged.

The potential involvement of Michael Jordan as the best man in the wedding has garnered attention, considering his past disapproval of his son's relationship with Larsa.

She also happens to be the former spouse of his fellow Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, with whom Michael shares a notably strained relationship.

Scottie had made derogatory comments about Michael, labeling him a "horrible player" and "tough to play with" earlier in the year during an episode of Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast, according to Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans.

Larsa and Scottie had been married for 24 years until their divorce in December 2021. The following summer, she began dating Marcus, leading to their current engagement.

The Complicated Relationship of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Once close friends and teammates on the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen, as one of the most dominant duos in the league's history during their time with the Bulls, have seen their relationship deteriorate over time.

Their fallout, despite their history of triumphs, has been a subject of fascination.

The Netflix documentary "The Last Dance," which focused on Jordan and the Bulls dynasty and premiered in the spring of 2020, revealed some of the underlying tensions.

Pippen expressed his displeasure, feeling that his contributions to the team's successes were overshadowed in the documentary.

In November 2021, Pippen published his memoir, "Unguarded," in which he claimed that Jordan's influence over the docuseries "The Last Dance" downplayed the significant contributions of other team members.

In an unexpected turn of events, rumors about Larsa Pippen, Scottie's ex-wife, dating Marcus Jordan, Michael's son, surfaced in September 2022 when the two were seen dining together.

These speculations turned out to be accurate when Larsa Pippen announced her engagement to Marcus Jordan the following month.

Since the airing of "The Last Dance," Pippen has largely remained quiet, with insiders suggesting that he felt hurt and let down by his portrayal in the documentary.

However, Pippen confirmed that he had spoken with Michael Jordan after the documentary's release and dismissed any ongoing conflict between them.

