Mariah May Reveals Who Came Up with Three-Way Kiss Idea Involving Mina Shirakawa and Timeless Toni on AEW

The saga between Timeless Toni and her former protégé, Mariah May, is one of the best storylines in AEW. Mariah May will square off against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at the AEW All In premium live event.

The storyline is intriguing, especially as fans are eager to see whom Mina Shirakawa will support, given her friendship with both Mariah and Toni. During a segment at AEW Forbidden Door 2024, involving Mariah, Mina, and Toni, fans were surprised when Mariah kissed both Mina and Toni on the lips.

Recently, Mariah May opened up about the viral three-way kiss on AEW television. When discussing whose idea the segment was, May revealed on the podcast "Wrestling with Freddie" that it was her choice to kiss Mina Shirakawa on screen. She explained that she and Mina have a very close friendship, having worked together in Stardom at one point.

The company later asked them to stop kissing on-screen, as there were concerns that people might think they had no autonomy over their bodies and that the company was forcing them to do it. However, Mariah May denied these rumors, stating that if she were uncomfortable doing anything on screen, she would never do it in the first place.

In response to hate comments and suggestions that women are being held back by performing acts merely to attract attention, Mariah May clarified that this was not the case—it was entirely their choice.

Advertisement

According to PWMania, Mariah May addressed the situation while talking to Wrestling with Freddie, saying, “We chose to do it. That’s just how we show affection to each other, and we always have in our friendships. Like I said, if I don’t want to do something, I won’t, but myself, Mina, and Toni are three extremely decorated women’s wrestlers who, off our own backs, have become very successful all over the world, so to try and tell us we’re setting women’s wrestling back was pretty crazy to me.”

May further emphasized that the numbers speak for themselves: the segments featuring her, Toni, and Mina have been some of the highest-rated on AEW shows for eight straight weeks, as they should be. The AEW All In premium live event is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, UK. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event, which boasts a stunning match card and an impressive lineup of stars.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena Reveals That Doing a Sex Scene Was Embarrassing but Not as Much as THIS

AEW All-In Match Card

Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway Casino Gauntlet Match Chris Jericho (c) vs Hook - FTW Championship The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang vs Wild Card Winners - AEW World Trios Championships London Ladder Match Jack Perry (c) vs Darby Allin - TNT Championship Coffin Match AEW World Tag Team Championship Match- Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs The Acclaimed Mercedes Mone (c) vs Britt Baker - AEW TBS Championship Match MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay - AEW American Championship Match“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs “The Glamour” Mariah May - AEW Women’s World Championship Swerve Strickland (c) vs Bryan Danielson - AEW World Championship vs Career Match

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan Biopic Gets Canceled: Reports