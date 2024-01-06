Mark Cuban and Mavericks' new owners unveil generous bonuses for employees

At 65, Mark Cuban has decided to shake things up with the Mavericks. He recently cut down his majority stake to a 27 percent ownership, although, he continues to commandeer basketball operations and remains as dedicated to the team's progression.

The reduction of his stake doesn't, in any way, dial down his contribution to the team's triumphs.

Cuban made a significant announcement recently via an email to the Dallas Mavericks staff. Together with the new owners, Miriam Adelson, and Sivan and Patrick Dumont, he revealed plans to distribute bonuses exceeding $35 million among the workforce.

In the email, Cuban expressed his gratitude for the tireless efforts of the staff in enhancing the Mavericks' stature.

"For each of your roles in shaping the Mavs into an extraordinary organization, you will receive a bonus from me, the Adelsons, and the Dumonts," he wrote. "We plan to distribute bonuses approximately totaling to over 30 million dollars."

He explained how the bonuses would be calculated, paying heed to the length of an employee's services with the Mavs.

He promised the staff would receive their bonuses in the foreseeable future and concluded with his anticipation for the Mavericks' continuous growth.

Explaining his decision to give up the majority stake of the Dallas team, Cuban mentioned his intentions were geared towards the team's massive growth. Besides, the alteration in ownership structure made him richer by an additional $3.5 billion.

Cuban hailed the entry of a high-grade associate who could expand the team's revenue base, no longer relying on former dependencies.

"When you manage to rope in a world-class partner capable of boosting your revenue and eliminating past dependencies, it's indeed a significant win," conveyed Cuban.

Post-Mark Cuban Era: Mavericks' new leadership and team's outlook

Cuban's decision to award his staff millions in bonuses marks the beginning of his future vision for the Mavericks, where he is set to continue overseeing basketball operations.

Back in January 2000, Cuban acquired the majority shares of the franchise at $285 million, and under his leadership, the team clinched their solo NBA championship in 2011.

As it stands, the Mavericks rank seventh in the Western Conference standings, with a 20-15 record.

Their recent performance in the 2023-24 season has been less than stellar. After a promising start with eight wins in the first ten games, the team underwent a rough patch losing six out of ten recent games, thus slipping to the seventh position in the Western Conference with a 20-15 scoreline.

Coming up next, the Mavericks, led by their star point guard Luka Dončić, aim to boost their 9-7 home record.

Their opportunity comes up on Friday night as they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center.

