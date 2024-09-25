Mark Cuban Discusses Mavericks Pitch that Led Klay Thompson to Choose Them Over Lakers

Klay Thompson has officially signed with the Dallas Mavericks, choosing a three-year, $50 million contract, despite receiving a more lucrative and longer offer from the Los Angeles Lakers. Thrilled about a new beginning, Thompson highlighted the Mavericks' potential for success alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Feeling strongly valued by Dallas, he was motivated by the opportunity to revive his career and contribute to a championship push.

Mark Cuban openly discussed how Klay Thompson's signing came together during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay.' He explained that General Manager Nico Harrison, Head Coach Jason Kidd, and Kyrie Irving were instrumental in persuading Thompson, who was seeking a fresh start after his time with the Warriors.

Shannon Sharpe asked, “Klay was your big offseason acquisition. How did you convince him to join Dallas, considering his ties to LA, where his dad wanted him, and his admiration for Kobe?”

Mark Cuban responded, “The credit goes to Nico, Kyrie, and J-Kidd. They know him well from their relationships, and that’s why we brought Nico in, for those player connections. They spent time with Klay, got to understand him better, and I think the timing was right. Klay was ready for a change after all the criticism last year. Kudos to him for making the move, and to Nico, J-Kidd, and Kyrie for making it happen.”

Advertisement

Klay Thompson's father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, regularly took Klay to Lakers games at the LA Forum, which naturally made him a fan of the franchise. However, despite growing up in Los Angeles, Klay built his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, achieving remarkable success with the team.

Mychal openly campaigned for Klay to sign with the Lakers during free agency, but Klay decided to join the Mavericks instead, leaving his father frustrated. Speaking about his father's reaction, Klay mentioned that he made the best decision for himself. He reportedly avoided signing with the Lakers due to concerns about facing similar frustrations he experienced with the Warriors. It's possible that he may not feel the same with the Mavericks.

Klay's role with the Mavericks is critical as he looks to fit in alongside stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. He will be tasked with creating space on the court and serving as a potential third star, expected to log around 28-30 minutes per game. Coach Jason Kidd faces the challenge of helping Klay transition smoothly into the team while preserving team chemistry, especially if Klay struggles like he has in the past. This new chapter represents an opportunity for Thompson to pursue a fifth championship, offering a fresh start after his time with the Warriors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lakers Star Disputes Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Achievement