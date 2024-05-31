In November 2023, during his appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, Dallas Mavericks' minority owner, Mark Cuban shared a funny story about Dennis Rodman.

In the late 1990s, the Mavericks were struggling to make it into NBA playoffs. After consistent failure, the team signed signed Dennis Rodman in February 2000.

Reportedly, Mark Cuban rented out his 4,000-square-foot guest house to 39-year-old Rodman. As per the Mavericks owner, Dennis would spend most of his days at the guesthouse watching cartoons. Furthermore, the NBA legend also didn't hesitate to secretly sneak in actress Carmen Electra through the back door.

Dennis and Carmen started seeing each other in the late 1990s. The pair met in 1998 when Rodman was playing with the Chicago Bulls. Out of nowhere, Dennis and Carmen got hitched in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony after dating for just a few months.

However, the five-time NBA champion filed for an annulment after nine days. His reason was that the couple was not in their right state during the wedding. Well, the saga didn't end there. Dennis and Carmen reconciled. However, there was trouble in paradise once again. They ultimately got divorced in April 1999.

The gap between Dallas Mavericks signing Dennis Rodman and the former NBA star's divorce from Carmen Electra is 11 months. As per Cuban, if Dennis sneaked Carmen into his guest house during the ex-small forward's tenure with the Mavericks, it means the former married couple was still meeting each other after their divorce.

FYI, Rodman's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks was brief. He only played 12 games with the team. Those few games were full of technical fouls and ejections. Additionally, there was also a one-day suspension involved. Dennis was released from the Dallas Mavericks in just 29 days.





How many times did Dennis Rodman get married?

Apart from tying the knot to Carmen Electra, former Dallas Mavericks star Dennis Rodman has been married two more times. Rodman first tied the knot with Annie Bakes. They have a daughter together. Unfortunately, Dennis and Annie got divorced in 1998.

In 2003, Dennis married Michelle Moyer. They have two children together. Just one year after tying the knot, the pair got divorced.