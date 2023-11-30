Mark Cuban reveals if he is running for President after quitting Shark Tank and selling the Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, an American billionaire businessman, film producer, investor, and television personality, is most recognized for his ownership of the Dallas Mavericks.

His involvement with 2929 Entertainment, and his prominent role as a "shark" on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank.

Currently overseeing the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, Mark Cuban is actively negotiating the sale of a significant portion of the team to Miriam Adelson, a casino magnate, and her family.

The NBA Board of Governors is expected to consider and possibly approve the deal by the end of the year. Despite this potential deal, Cuban plans to retain complete control over the team's basketball activities.

The Adelson family has actively negotiated a binding purchase agreement to acquire the majority ownership of the Mavericks in a transaction valuing the team around $3.5 billion.

While keeping a partial ownership stake in the Mavericks franchise, Cuban intends to oversee the basketball operations.

ALSO READ: What does Josh Giddey's family think about underage scandal with alleged minor Liv Cook? Report

Mark Cuban rumors of running for President in 2024

Rumors have circulated about billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, considering a presidential run in 2024.

However, Cuban has dispelled these rumors, asserting that he has "no plans" for a 2024 White House bid.

Cuban has been approached about a potential presidential run previously and has shown some interest in the idea.

However, his family's disapproval has consistently been a pivotal reason for his decision not to run.

Speculation about Cuban's potential presidential aspirations has been further fueled by recent activities, such as his decision to sell a majority share in the Dallas Mavericks and his departure from the ABC TV show, Shark Tank.

Some political analysts argue that Cuban, who has publicly shown interest in politics for many years, could potentially run as either an Independent or a Republican.

However, for now, he maintains that he has no plans to campaign for the presidency in 2024.

ALSO READ: How much did Michael Jordan sell the Hornets for? Looking back at the sale amid talks of Mark Cuban selling the Mavs