Mark Davis wants to bring in College football coach as Raiders HC and it's not Deion Sanders: Report

On the last day of October, Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels as the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. Antonia Pierce has been appointed as the interim head coach for the team until the management finds out Josh McDaniels’s replacement.

According to an NFL insider, it looks like the Las Vegas Raiders have shortlisted its future head coach. Here’s what the NFL insider revealed about Mark Davis discovering the future head coach for the NFL team. Spoiler alert: It’s not Deion Sanders.

Who will be the future head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Ever since Josh McDaniels was fired as the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, fans are wondering who the next coach will be. According to most fan speculations, Deion Sanders is a good choice to be the Raiders’ new coach.

Deon Sanders is working as head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, and it’s his first season. Currently, he holds the records of 4-4. Before he became the coach for the Buffaloes, he was head at the Jackson State Tigers, completing a record of 27-6 in three seasons.

When every Las Vegas Raiders fan thought Mark Davis could be in talks with Deon Sanders, an NFL insider came forward and revealed otherwise. According to Benjamin Allbright, a Broncos Insider, Mark Davis’s interest in head coach is for Jim Harbaugh.

On November 2, Benjamin Allbright revealed that Mark Davis is planning to bring Jim Harbaugh back into the NFL through an opportunity that passes through the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to Jim, Mark Davis might give a job offer to Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Jim Harbaugh is currently being investigated over sign-stealing allegations by NCCA. However, the allegations might have hindered his way to coaching in college football, but they won’t interfere with the opportunity that Mark Davis might offer him pretty soon.

Mark Davis is interested in Jim Harbaugh, as per an NFL insider. Even though there’s no final confirmation that has been out yet, do you think Jim Harbaugh is the right choice as head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders?