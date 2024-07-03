Mark Henry Compares Roman Reigns' Babyface Run With This Great WWE Legend

Roman Reigns is expected to take babyface a turn when he returns from his hiatus. But would that be the greatest babyface run in the last decade? According to WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, Reigns’s babyface run would be equivalent to WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

Reigns has been a hot heel in WWE in the last four years. His babyface run was a huge letdown which ultimately pushed WWE to take him as heel. And once that happened, upon his return at SummerSlam, The Big Dog has been hustling big time.

But Mark Henry thinks otherwise. He thinks that once Reigns returns to WWE and gets in the storyline for revenge against Bloodline, it would be great for him.

What did Mark Henry say about Roman Reigns?

While speaking at the Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that Reigns is going to touch the heights and it would be at par with what Shawn Michaels did. "Roman is gonna comeback the biggest babyface since Shawn Michaels,” Wrestling Inc quoted Reigns.

He said that the crowd would go berserk once Roman Reigns comes back and asks Paul Heyman to go out of the ring because he won’t be responsible for what he’s going to do to them for putting their hands on the Wiseman.

Henry recounted the earlier WWE days when the fans in the crowd would cry for Shawn Michaels who believed so much in The Heartbreak Kid, that they would try to jump out of the barricade to help him.

What remains to be seen is whether Reigns would be accepted by the WWE Universe, once he takes the babyface character shift, because Reigns hasn’t had a good run as a heel. He has been booed countless times as a heel, and that is only because the crowd never accepted him.

Will Roman Reigns return by SummerSlam 2024?

According to recent reports, Roman Reigns is expected to return by SummerSlam 2024, but that is not confirmed. Reigns might also make an appearance at Money In The Bank on July 7 at Toronto's Bloodline 2.0 facing Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Oton.