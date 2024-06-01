Mark Henry Reacts to AJ Styles’ Fake Retirement Segment on SmackDown; Check Out What He Said

Wrestling veteran AJ Styles recently proved that he is still the master of villainous antics. Recently, he orchestrated a masterplan for the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the interesting part was the comparisons drawn from it to an iconic WWE segment. The segment featured WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who reacted to these recent events.

What did AJ Styles have to say at the end of SmackDown?

AJ Styles requested SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis a segment to address his in-ring future. He reflected on his illustrious career in an emotional segment at the end of SmackDown this week.

The Phenomenal One looked back at his almost two-decade-long illustrious career. Further, he expressed his reluctance to restart his quest toward the Undisputed WWE Championship after a recent failure.

Furthermore, AJ Styles mentioned his son’s upcoming graduation, implying that his responsibilities as a father were becoming a priority.

Following a supposed retirement message, AJ Styles then invited Cody Rhodes to the ring and thanked him for their memorable match at WWE Backlash France. Just as the show was about to end, Styles stunned WWE fans by launching a surprise assault on Cody Rhodes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The entire segment culminated with AJ delivering a brutal Styles Clash to Cody from the steel steps to the mat outside the ring.

Advertisement

What prompted Mark Henry to react to AJ Styles’ actions?

In the wake of this, WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Styles’ deceptive retirement announcement. The segment drew parallels to Henry’s own fake retirement in June 2013.

An emotional Mark Henry seemingly bid farewell alongside then-WWE champion John Cena, only to shock everyone by delivering a World’s Strongest Slam to The Champ.

As comparisons between the two segments went viral online, Henry acknowledged Styles on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer applauded AJ Styles for his brilliant execution that mirrored his own famous segment.

“Well done AJ 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 @BustedOpenRadio @WWE.”

This bold move signals the start of Styles’ second quest for another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Moreover, it could mean that the WWE Universe could be in store for a Styles vs Rhodes rematch from WWE Backlash France which could prove to be yet another blockbuster.

ALSO READ: When John Cena Admitted to Pooping His Pants During a WWE Match