Mark Henry Reveals AJ Styles Texted Him After Attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown; Know What He Said

When AJ Styles faked his retirement on last week’s SmackDown and attacked Cody Rhodes, it was a deja vu moment for the WWE fans. Soon after this segment aired on television, fans on social media accused Styles of pulling a Mark Henry on Cody Rhodes.

And what was that? It was because Mark Henry, the WWE Hall of Famer, had done exactly the same in 2013, when he faked his retirement on WWE Monday Night RAW, and instead attacked John Cena. Styles knew that he had taken a leaf out of Henry’s book. So, after attacking Rhodes, he texted Henry.

Mark Henry recently revealed this in an interview with Fightful Select. The WWE legend said that AJ Styles texted him, saying, “I hope I’ve made you proud” message on the phone.



How does Mark Henry feel about Styles repeating his act in WWE?

Without any hesitation, Henry straightaway said that he loved it. He said that he feels a sense of pride when he’s being honored. “Whenever people do stuff like that, Braun Strowman did it several times, and I just feel a sense of accomplishment. You feel like a proud papa,” Fightful Select quoted Henry.

He also added that AJ Styles’ act made his heart tear up, and that was pretty special.

Henry had previously also spoken on Styles attacking Rhodes. Taking to his X account, Henry said that Styles executing a fake retirement was reminiscent of his own. He spoke of the blue jacket that Styles wore at the show, and said that he too would get a similar jacket like that.

Henry had then also teased a joint appearance with Styles, noting that they should wear their iconic jacket for signings. Overall, Mark Henry called the overall SmackDown segment great.

Cody Rhodes to face AJ Styles in an I Quit Match?

Not only will Cody be putting his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Styles at Clash at the Castle, but it will be an ‘I Quit Match’. One of the superstars will have to make the other one, say, ‘I Quit’.

Cody’s victory in this match is pretty eminent, as he beat Styles earlier at WWE Backlash. This will be the second consecutive time, Cody Rhodes is defending his title against WWE Backlash.

The event will take place at Ovo Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024.

