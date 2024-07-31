Mark Henry Reveals If John Cena Is Stronger Than Him

Mark Henry is known as the World's Strongest Man in WWE, backed by his impressive resume in powerlifting and strongman competition. However, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the current AEW star Paul Wight, aka Big Show, revealed that John Cena was the strongest wrestler ever.

Mark Henry, however, didn't like the answer, disagreeing with Big Show's opinion in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Opposing Big Show's viewpoint, Henry said,

"And he put John Cena in front of me. And I said, 'Man, what the hell is wrong with you?' I was like you know that dude ain't nowhere near as strong as me. I have bent steel with my hands."

Is John Cena actually stronger than Mark Henry?

John Cena and Mark Henry were among the strongest men in the WWE in their prime. The latter was recruited by WWE in 1996 due to his excellent athletic track record. He represented the United States in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

He amassed many records in strongman competition and powerlifting before becoming a professional wrestler. Even in the middle of his WWE career in 2002, Henry competed in the inaugural Arnold Strongman Classic and became the winner. Hence, WWE gave him the tag, World's Strongest Man.

ALSO READ: 'I Never Heard Anything Like That': Mark Henry Opens Up On Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking Allegations

Advertisement

On the other hand, John Cena didn't have athletic excellence like Mark Henry did. He, however, competed in bodybuilding for a brief period before pursuing a career as a professional wrestler. He also excelled as a football player in college.

When both wrestlers were at the peak of their careers, Mark Henry had a superior track record over Cena in terms of strength, making him the stronger wrestler. Nevertheless, they had a weight difference of over a hundred pounds. Additionally, John kept a muscular frame throughout his wrestling career.

The sixteen-time world champion's finishing move required immense strength to pick up opponents on his shoulders, and he always did so with ease. John showcased the peak of his physical power by picking up both Big Show and Edge at WrestleMania 25.

John Cena to retire in 2025

Mark Henry announced his retirement in 2017 and received Hall of Fame status the following year. John Cena announced at Money in the Bank 2024 that he would hang up his boots at the end of next year.

Advertisement

Before calling it a day, he would have a farewell tour in 2025. Therefore, he is expected to frequently wrestle next year.