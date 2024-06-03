Mark Henry Reveals Why He Declined Vince McMahon’s Pitch to Beat John Cena for WWE Title

Wrestling legend Mark Henry made a stunning revelation in recent memory. He had denied a major career-altering move and even crossed the WWE chairman of the board at the time, Vincent “Kennedy” McMahon.

Mark Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and very recently out of his AEW contract. This unknown fact when revealed, made a hot topic among fans who got reminded of his fake retirement in 2013. This is because AJ Styles recreated a similar instance on the May 31st edition of Smackdown.

Mark Henry’s most iconic segment

Back in the June 17th, 2013 episode of RAW, Mark Henry had attacked John Cena, the WWE champion at the time. After an emotional speech about his retirement that had fooled the WWE Universe, he delivered an epic beatdown on Cena. This segment went on to become one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

AJ Styles, who has been teasing retirement of late because of long tenure in the business, did exactly this on last week's Smackdown. He feigned his retirement with an emotional speech, before attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Why Did Mark Henry Deny A Title Run?

On Busted Open Henry revealed that Vince McMahon once wanted him to defeat the champ John Cena for the title. However, he had shockingly refused this scenario, which would have done wonders for his career. This was because of his failing health and the toll from past injuries.

Advertisement

Henry said, “I didn't want to carry the strap. The pressure of that, combined with my physical condition, made it impossible. As the main event guy, you have to do promos, in-ring segments, and main event style matches every night, and then go to the next town and be on every show and every brand. I physically couldn't do it.”

Henry has recently parted ways with WWE’s competitor AEW, mutually, after his contract ended with them on May 28th. He was working as a coach and a commentator with them. Hopefully, we will be able to see the World’s Strongest Man back on WWE TV now, due to his expertise and years in the wrestling industry.

ALSO READ: Mark Henry Tells The Undertaker Hilarious Story Of How He Once Threatened To Kill Shawn Michaels And The Kliq