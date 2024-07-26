Mark Henry Says He Once Went Into Depression Due to WWE's Creative Decision; 'It Was Over'

Mark Henry had a great WWE career that spanned over 20 years. Renowned as the ‘World’s Strongest Man,’ Henry had a memorable WWE run, as he became a one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2011.

However, it all wasn’t hunky dory for Henry as he once faced dejection from WWE so hard that it pushed him into depression. Henry revealed this while speaking during the Busted Open Radio podcast. He said that he was extremely depressed because of one creative decision of WWE, which sent him into thinking that “it was over.”

Why did Mark Henry fall into depression?

The Hall of Famer revealed that it was a big blow to him when WWE decided to end the Power-Ballin team of Henry and MVP. The duo had started featuring in the storyline since 2008, and their chemistry was well-liked by the fans. However, WWE had some other plans.

He said that the WWE writers came up with another storyline involving Chris Jericho and Big Show called ‘JeriShow,’ and when they went with that, they disbanded the power-ballin group.

“We were supposed to win the tag titles and go on to Wrestlemania, but the writers came up with something called ‘JeriShow,’ and they went with that. Which hey, it’s their company; do what you do. But I went into a depression about it, and I didn’t realize. And when they ended Power Ballin, it was over,” TJR Wrestling quoted Henry.

He said that what disturbed him more was the fact that WWE asked him to remove ‘WSM’ from his wrestling gear, and he was told that he would wear red, work with Finlay and Hornswoggle, and do some fun-loving stuff.

“I was this in-between good guy, midcard deal, and I hated it. I hated it. You know how I always say don’t get the boo-boo face? I did … I got up to 440 pounds. I looked like a damn watermelon in red clothes,” he said.

The Hall of Famer stated that when the crowd started calling him the ‘Kool-Aid man’ after watching his new wrestling gear. He said that this made him highly upset.

How did Mark Henry recover from that shock?

Henry stated that he hit the gym to combat that depressive phase. And he wasn’t alone. There was his friend, Tony Atlas, the WWE Hall of Famer who gave him company. He came out of that dark phase gradually. “That was my therapy, being in the gym. It just always was home for me,” he said. Henry retired from all forms of wrestling in 2018 after spending a glorious 25 years.

