Mark Sears NBA Draft: Why Did the Alabama Prodigy Withdraw at the Last Moment?

Mark Sears of Alabama informed ESPN on Wednesday that he would forego the NBA draft in favor of finishing his final season of eligibility in school. Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET was the NCAA deadline for players to opt out of the NBA draft and keep their college eligibility. The Alabama star was predicted to be picked in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft before he changed his mind and withdrew his name.

What did Sears say?

Sears, while speaking about the areas he needs to improve, said, "I got good feedback from the NBA. But I can still get better in a few areas. I want to show I am a dog on defense next season, continue to bring vocal leadership and work on my body, and get into better shape. NIL has changed basketball and NBA teams told me that age isn't a factor in today's game, so I was comfortable coming back to try and bring home a national championship to Alabama."

Sears was Second-Team All-American in 2023/24

Sears was named to the first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American in 2023–24, making him one of the best players in college basketball. With multiple impressive performances in the NCAA tournament, he guided Alabama to the Final Four. With an average of 21.5 points (44 percent from three), 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, the native of Alabama led one of the nation's most explosive and quick-witted offenses.

Sears, who is in his fifth season of collegiate basketball, says he will continue to improve from last year when he was a much more dynamic shooter and prolific overall scorer. Nate Oats' Crimson Tide, who will start the season as one of the early favorites to win the national championship, will greatly benefit from Sears' return to Tuscaloosa.

