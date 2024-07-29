Markieff Morris Will Take THIS Dallas Mavericks' Players' Spot in Roster According to NBA Insider

There are fifteen NBA contracts on the Dallas Mavericks roster. Rumor has it that the Mavs are still interested in getting Markieff Morris back. NBA insider Marc Stein claims that AJ Lawson is the team's "most vulnerable player" if Dallas decides to create space on the roster for Morris.

Lawson had a two-way contract before. During the 2023–24 NBA season, Dallas converted his deal to an NBA contract after realizing his potential. Lawson has an intriguing ceiling for someone only 24 years old. Why, therefore, would Dallas think about adding Morris back rather than keeping Lawson on the roster?

Markieff Morris' underlying impact on Mavericks

The Mavericks' NBA Summer League season recently concluded. Many young players mentioned Morris as a key leader for the team before the Summer League started. Several players from the Mavericks this past season frequently spoke about Morris' influence on the group.

Morris, 34, didn't play a lot of minutes in the 2023–24 season. He only spent 8.3 minutes on each outing on average. However, his leadership was essential to Dallas. It was previously reported that Morris was courting his brother Marcus to play for the Mavs, suggesting that the veteran is as keen as the team to get back together. If Morris had wanted to play for another team, he probably would not have done that.

Dallas’s interest in re-signing Markieff Morris

It would be difficult for the Mavericks to add both Marcus and Markieff given their roster situation. Nevertheless, Dallas appears to be seriously considering re-signing Markieff. Dallas will have to take AJ Lawson's potential into account, though. He seems to have what it takes to be a consistent player in the NBA. Although Lawson can still get better, Dallas converted his contract this past season for a reason.

Once more, as the Mavs get ready for the 2024–25 campaign, the roster is finalized. Nevertheless, during the coming weeks, it will be important to keep a close eye on the Markieff Morris-AJ Lawson situation.

In the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris was chosen with the thirteenth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns. Five minutes later, his twin brother Marcus was selected by the Houston Rockets. Ever since, he has been all over the league, playing for teams like the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, OKC, LA Lakers, and Detroit Pistons.

