Marvin Harrison Jr. Has a Tough Task of Chasing Two Legacies at the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. as the fourth pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Cardinals' GM called Harrison right after his selection and gave him a tasklist for his tenure in Arizona. He wanted him to get into the open areas, catch the ball, and win games for the team. In addition, Harrison is expected to follow in the footsteps of two NFL legends.

Big Shoes For Harrison to Fill

Harrison’s father, Marvin Harrison Sr., played for the Indianapolis Colts. The Hall of Famer won the Super Bowl in 2006. Like any other father-son duo, Harrison Jr. would be expected to have a similar impact on the NFL as his father. He would be compared to his father in different phases of his career.

Although living up to his father’s legacy was something Harrison grew up with, now he is expected to perform like NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. The 11-time Pro Bowler played for the Cardinals for 17 years and recorded more than 17,000 receiving yards.

Harrison’s Reaction to Expectations

Marvin Harrison Jr. grew up in a household that expected him to become a Hall of Famer one day. Like any other young player, Harrison was humble in his words. He acknowledged Fitzgerald's legacy and said that he would do his best to outdo him, just like his attempt to outdo his father's legacy.

Fitzgerald said that he wanted the Cardinals to sign Harrison Jr. He also talked about the pressure he had when he had joined the team. Harrison sr. sees his son as a bigger version of himself and wants him to succeed at everything he does.

The 21-year-old Ohio State product has yet to start preparations for the 2024-25 NFL season. Will he lead the Arizona Cardinals to glory and achieve more than the two legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.