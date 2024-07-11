Marvin Harrison Shows True Character in Hard Knocks After Refusing To Throw College QB Under the Bus

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. demonstrated incredible character by avoiding WR coach Mike Groh's trap to criticize his former QB Kyle McCord, in the HBO series clip Hard Knocks.

In episode two of the offseason edition of Hard Knocks with the New York Giants, there was an intriguing moment during the team's combine interview with Marvin Harrison Jr., when wide receiver coach Mike Groh pointed out an erroneous throw to see if Harrison would blame the quarterback.

Marvin Harrison didn’t fall for the trap

In the most recent episode, former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord had a shot at the NFL when Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh tried to entice top Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. into slandering the emerging signal caller.

On Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks, the Giants tried their best to entice the top wide receiver in the 2024 class into turning on his quarterback, Kyle McCord. Instead, we received a superb response from a young man who knows what to do.

Mike Groh, the Giants' wide receivers coach, reviewed the game footage from Ohio State's 24-10 victory against Wisconsin.

He showed Harrison that clip in which his quarterback, Kyle McCord, missed an open Harrison with a terrible throw. Groh wanted to see how much Harrison blamed his quarterback for plays like these, so he asked him what he says to his quarterback in the huddle when he misses a pass.



Harrison stated that he doesn't say anything to quarterbacks. Groh replied, "I mean, it's a shit throw, right?" Joe Schoen, the Giants' general manager, laughed off the proposal.

Advertisement

"I can make a play still," Harrison remarked, refusing to criticize McCord. Instead, he blamed himself for not being able to make the play.

It would have been so easy for Harrison Jr. to boost his stock at the expense of a young quarterback or to defend one terrible clip to a Top 5 team by admitting it was a bad throw—but he didn't. Instead, he focused on what he could have done to make the throw a success and fully accepted his role in the moment.

Also Read: Anitta Rumored to Rock the Stage for Eagle vs Packers 2025 NFL

Marvin Harrison is the 4th overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., an Ohio State wide receiver, had a fantastic 2023 year, but he may have performed even better if Kyle McCord had been a stronger quarterback.



Harrison is the first athlete in Big Ten history to post 14 receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons, and he still recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in two years at Ohio State.

Advertisement

Harrison ended up getting fourth overall to the Cardinals. It was an intriguing dynamic, and this exchange presented Harrison in a positive light. It might be considered a positive indicator of his future with the Arizona Cardinals.



The Giants were unable to take Harrison since he was selected fourth overall, and New York chose LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall.