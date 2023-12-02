Massive main events planned for WWE WrestleMania 40 featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk and more

Former WWE champion and best in the world, CM Punk, made the most-awaited return to WWE at Allstate Arena at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. Punk made his most anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade. The Straight Edge last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014.

Punk made his Monday Night Raw return last week and thanked his WWE fans. The WWE universe is keen to know who will face the best in the world next.

After analyzing recent events and according to some previous reports, WWE’s heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will have the first major rivalry with CM Punk. With some personal grudges and their previous history, the rivalry can go beyond one match. And Punk and Seth can get involved in a long-term rivalry.

Earlier reports even suggested some other possible names, from Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to a report suggesting CM Punk will face WWE’s undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns in the future.

ALSO READ: When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson called CM Punk after WWE RAW went off-air leading to a hilarious response from Triple H

When will Roman Reigns return

WWE's undisputed universal champion, Roman Reigns, has been champion for the last 1200-plus days. He has competed with almost every caliber competitor, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, Goldberg, John Cena, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and more.

Advertisement

Reigns last defended his championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 pay per view at Saudi Arabia. Reigns is advertised to appear on Friday Night SmackDown for the December 15th episode.

The head of the table, Roman Reigns, is expected to compete and defend his title at the Royal Rumble 2024.

A recent report by WON suggested, “A few names are being considered to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens & LA Knight "on paper" seem like the top names, but none are locks, and LA was supposed to go in another direction as of last week.”

After analyzing the recent episode of Blue Brand, Randy Orton is the favorite to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

ALSO READ: After Seth Rollins, WWE plans for CM Punk to feud with Roman Reigns: Report