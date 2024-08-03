Massive Plans for Roman Reigns After WWE Return at SummerSlam 2024: Report

Former WWE Undisputed Universal champion, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, had a whopping and successful four-year championship reign. With his run as the WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns has managed to cement his status as one of the all-time greats to ever step foot inside the WWE ring.

Roman Reigns has been away from the WWE and television since he lost his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania XL. WWE fanatics are gearing up for the next WWE PLE, which is scheduled to take place in a couple of hours: Summer Slam 2024.

WWE Enthusiasts are highly excited for Summer Slam 2024. The reason behind the buzz is the well-shaped WrestleMania-like match card, and the hype is also for the rumored comeback of Roman Reigns.

A recent report has suggested what plans WWE is making for Roman Reigns once he returns at Summer Slam 2024. Is he going to get his lost WWE Undisputed champion and lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a trilogy, or will he first settle business within his own family and continue the Bloodline saga?

According to a report by WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns will have his rivalry with Solo Sikoa. “With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.”

The Bloodline saga is going to be an iconic program, where OG Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, and New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, will go after each other. It will be a long-term rivalry. The saga might end with The Rock’s comeback as the man behind all Bloodline fallout, and finally, The Rock and Roman Reigns could lock horns at the WWE WrestleMania 41.

As of now, WWE fanatics are focused on watching the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event. The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns's return, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels Roman Reigns's return at Summer Slam 2024 is an early string to pull, and WWE should not call up Roman Reigns too early.

Eric Bischoff expressed his views on an episode of the 83 Podcast. He shared reasons why he thinks Summer Slam 2024 is the early spot for Roman Reigns’s return, “Okay, Roman (Reigns) is gone, but there have been so many moves on the chessboard since that time that it's hard even to recognize, 'Oh yeah, he's been gone!' So much going on; nobody's missing him.”

He continued, “Just deep down in your instincts, your subconscious says, 'God, I really like to see Roman show up. God, I wonder if Roman (Reigns) is going to surprise us tonight. They are not there yet,”

What do you think about Roman Reigns’s future plans? Do you want Tribal Chief to start the Bloodline Saga and start rivalry against Solo Siko and New Bloodline, or do you want Roman Reigns to recapture the gold he lost at WrestleMania XL and go ahead with the trilogy with Cody Rhodes? Comment below.

