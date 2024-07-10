Massive Update Regarding Rhea Ripley and Judgement Day: Report

Rhea Ripley has returned to WWE after a hiatus of four months. The former Women’s World Champion was suffering from a shoulder injury, all thanks to Liv Morgan’s brutal attack on her. But until then, Ripley was a heel character. She was part of the Judgement Day faction, a heel group.

However, there has been a change in her character run in WWE. Ripley accosting Liv Morgan upon her return indicates that she has now taken a babyface turn. This was confirmed by PWInsider today.

“Rhea Ripley is now listed as a babyface internally, whilst the other members of The Judgment Day remain listed as heels currently in WWE,” the report said. This change also now means a new shift in Rhea Ripley’s storyline in WWE, especially in her interactions with Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

What shall Rhea Ripley's new storyline be?

Rhea Ripley will now lock horns with the current Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan. Their storyline started right after WrestleMania 40, when Morgan attacked Ripley right on Monday Night RAW, a night after the Showcase of Immortals.

When Ripley left, her vacated Championship was won by Becky Lynch, but The Man soon lost it at the WWE King and Queen of The Ring tournament to Liv Morgan, where Dominik Mysterio ended up helping her.

The next night, when Becky Lynch went for a rematch, Dominik once again ended up on the wrong side, thereby helping Liv Morgan. Soon afterward, Liv Morgan planted a cheeky kiss on Dominik’s lips, which he shunned. And from there the Dominik-Liv Morgan saga started rolling.

Morgan not only lured Dominik but has also been seen hobnobbing with Finn Balor. So, Morgan is interested in not only stealing Dominik from Mami but also creating a rift in the Judgement Day group.

Will Liv Morgan replace Rhea Ripley on Judgement Day?

Since Rhea Ripley will be moving out of Judgement Day, there is a good chance that Liv Morgan will fill in her place. Their storyline will culminate at Summerslam 2024, in which Dominik Mysterio can take Morgan’s side.

That might also bring Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega to Ripley’s rescue. And in all fairness, Liv Morgan is expected to even retain the title at SummerSlam. The next episode of Monday Night RAW shall reveal more about this intriguing storyline.

