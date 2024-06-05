Mateusz Gamrot Slams Arman Tsarukyan After Ahalkalakets Claimed Dustin Poirier was 'Mentally Broken' at UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier locked horns with current UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev last weekend at UFC 302 five-round main event for the championship crown.

Unfortunately, Diamond was unable to finish his story of becoming UFC champion once and for all in his career, and Islam Makhachev choked Poirier in the fifth round to retain his championship. This was the third and most probably the final time Poirier was squaring off for the championship gold in his career.

Recently, the number one contender for the lightweight champion, Arman Tsarukyan, reacted to Dustin Poirier’s loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. He suggested that Dustin Poirier was maybe mentally broken in the fight against Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan said while talking to Outside MMA, “The first round went to Makhachev, and I thought, 'Damn, this Poirier is a complete sack. I wonder where Islam found the strength to choke. But I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up in terms of being mentally broken. There were 2.5 minutes left. Why are you giving up your neck? There are 2.5 minutes left. This is the most important and last fight in your life."

It seems that Dustin Poirier's training partner and friend, Mateusz Gamrot, a top-ranked UFC lightweight fighter, is not happy with Arman Tsarukyan’s remarks about him and called him a bit*h.

Gamrot commented under the Twitter post mentioning Arman’s comment on Dustin Poirier, “Arman is a bit*h.”

Mateusz Gamrot Want to Face Former UFC Champion Next

Mateusz Gamrot is the number fifth-ranked lightweight fighter with a decorated UFC record of 24 wins, and only two losses. He is now eyeing to climb up the ranking of the UFC lightweight division to fight the former UFC lightweight champion next.

This year at UFC 299, Gamrot defeated Rafael Dos Anjos via unanimous decision, and now The Game wants to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira recently lost the number one contender match at the UFC 300 pay-per-view against Arman Tsarukyan, and Gamort had already defeated Arman when they fought in the past.

But it seems Do Bronx has some other plans for himself. Now, he wants to move up to the welterweight division and potentially face Colby Covington in a money fight.

After Do Bronx rejected Gamrot's fight offer, The Game expressed his disappointment and tweeted, “ I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. The guy who only fights once a year and has been 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, Charles Do Bronx. You know I'll give you fire on the ground, but maybe that's why you'd rather fight Colby."

It is just a matter of time before Gamrot manages to keep his pace and defeat a few more ranked fighters. He is not far away from getting a lightweight championship shot in UFC, and who knows, Gamrot might end the story for his friend Dustin Poirier and bring the championship home. Gamrot is expected to compete by the end of his year, and he can face Charles Oliveira or Benoit Saint-Denis in his next fight.

