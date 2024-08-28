Matt Brown Weighs In on UFC Pay Dispute, Claims Fighters Will Also Have to Rethink: ‘So Unbelievable to Me’

Could the fighters themselves be to blame for the ongoing disputes over pay in the UFC? Former UFC competitor Matt Brown thinks so. In a revealing discussion on MMAFighting.com's "The Fighter vs. The Writer," Brown shared a surprising take. He pointed the finger at the UFC and the fighters, including himself, for not pushing harder for better pay.

“I never fought against the UFC about my pay,” Brown admitted candidly. This stance, he suggests, reflects a broader issue within the sport. Could this really be the case, or is there more to the story? Brown's insight challenges the usual narratives.

Matt Brown recently spoke about the ongoing fighter pay debate, and his comments were nothing short of eye-opening. In a conversation on MMAFighting.com's The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown shared his belief that fighters, including himself, are partly to blame for their own pay situation.

"If anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it's the fighters — and I'm one of them," he said. Brown explained that throughout his 16-year career in the UFC, he never fought against the organization regarding his compensation. "I never fought against the UFC about my pay," he admitted, pointing out that many fighters tend to publicly support the UFC, even if they feel underpaid.

Brown also mentioned that he finds it unbelievable when fighters claim they are paid perfectly. "I’ve never heard of a business in my life where the employees — if you want to call us employees or even subcontractors — where they’re going to say, ‘I shouldn’t be paid more, they’re paying me a perfect amount of money.’ That is so unbelievable to me," he added.

Despite acknowledging the UFC's power, Brown believes fighters need to be more proactive in advocating for themselves. He emphasized that fighting against the UFC could diminish a fighter's chances of getting better pay, but remaining silent only perpetuates the problem.

"If I thought sticking up for myself and fighting with them about pay would get me paid more, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat," Brown concluded. Matt Brown shared his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s situation during the same podcast.

He believes Chandler should focus on competing against top athletes in the UFC instead of waiting for a big payday. "I think he's going to look back when he's 50, 60 years old and be like, 'Man, I missed out on a couple years there just waiting for a payday,'" Brown said. He thinks Chandler might regret this decision, especially given that a fighter's prime years are limited.

While Chandler's other businesses ensure his financial stability, Brown suggests that sitting out for a potential fight with Conor McGregor isn’t the best move. "I think Michael Chandler is a competitor… and he's going to end up regretting this someday," Brown added.

So, what do you think? Should fighters push harder for better pay, or is it wiser to play it safe and go with the flow?