Matt Hardy Outlines 'Best Case Scenario' WWE Return for The Hardy Boyz After TNA Stint

At last, The Hardy Boyz have returned to TNA, hopefully for another fruitful stint. After Matt Hardy’s AEW contract expired in early 2024, he made his appearance on the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event, in his “Broken” gimmick. Not long after, Jeff Hardy bid adieu to AEW and made his groundbreaking return to TNA at Against All Odds.

Considering TNA’s ongoing crossover deal with WWE, fans are hopeful to see The Hardys return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run. During a recent interview, Matt Hardy addressed the possibility of seeing the Hardy Boyz in WWE again.

Matt Hardy wants one more WWE run for the Hardy Boyz

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy discussed the topic on every wrestling fan’s mind: Will The Hardy Boyz ever come back to WWE?

According to the older Hardy, he and Jeff are currently focused on having a fruitful run in TNA. However, he made his intentions clear about making a return to WWE for another short stint, ultimately leading to being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He stated, “I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways, I almost feel Jeff and I, we end up returning to WWE, do something small and then go onto the Hall of Fame. That’s a best case scenario.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy solidified their wrestling careers in WWE as one of the extreme tag teams in professional wrestling. In addition, the duo also went on to have successful solo careers in the company.

The Hardys made their unannounced return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 to an exceedingly excited crowd. Team Xtreme emerged victorious in the ladder match, winning the Raw Tag Team championships, marking their first win at WrestleMania as a team.

With excitement running high among the fans for a potential WWE return of the Hardys, Matt Hardy was asked how his brother Jeff would earn WWE’s trust. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Matt Hardy ensures Jeff Hardy will earn WWE’s trust through his dedication to TNA

Despite having a highly successful career in WWE, Jeff Hardy spent the better part of his career, shrouded in controversy. Especially after TNA’s infamous Victory Road incident, it’s natural for him to feel like he is being looked at with the eyes of judgment.

While speaking further on Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy revealed Jeff intends to build credibility again through his hard work and dedication in TNA.

He stated, “I think Jeff just wants to once again just show people how he is a different human being. The way to put equity into that is to go to TNA, have a kickass run, and show people he’s on his best behavior.”

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see the Hardy Boyz return to WWE in the future to have one last potential run.

