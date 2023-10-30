‘Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing’: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III mourns beloved actor’s passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Chandler from the 90s hit sitcom Friends is not in this world anymore. The legendary actor who played the role of Chander, Matthew Perry, passed away recently due to an unreported cause. Matthew's death is being mourned by everyone around the world.

Amidst all the fans, relatives, and loved ones, is a retired NFL legend who is as sad about Matthew Perry's demise as everyone else. Robert Griffin III recently shared a heartwarming message, mourning the death of a legendary actor. Here's what Robert said.

Robert Griffin III mourns the death of Cinema's iconic star, Matthew Perry

According to reports, Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub inside his home in LA on October 28. His death came as a shock to the world, especially those who have grown up watching Friends.

Robert Griffin III isn't just a fan of the Friends show but also of the character played by Matthew. So when the retired NFL quarterback heard the news, it might have hit him hard, just like every Matthew fan.

The former NFL player came forward, mourning Matthew's demise through his X account. Robert Griffin III shared one of the episode snippets of the show with Chandler and Joey in it, along with a heartwarming message.

"Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace," Robert Griffin III wrote through his X account, sharing his condolences.

Apart from being an outstanding NFL player, Robert Griffin III looked up to the entertainment industry too. Friends is a favorite show of almost every sitcom lover, just like Robert. Thus, Mattew's death might have come hard for him.

Just like Robert Griffin III, we extend our prayers and thoughts to the family and friends of Matthew as they are struggling through this tough time of losing someone like him. Mattew will always be in our hearts.