Matthew Slater Retirement: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and More Pay Tribute to Patriots Legend as He Bids Goodbye to NFL

In an illustrious career spanning over a decade and a half, Matthew Slater, the embodiment of "The Patriot Way," has left an indelible mark on the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Slater's retirement has prompted an outpouring of tributes from figures like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and more celebrating a career that includes three Super Bowl victories, ten Pro Bowl selections, and five first-team All-Pro honors.

NFL stars unite to pay tribute to Matthew Slater

Slater's career, characterized by exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to excellence, has left an indelible mark on the Patriots' dynasty.

His role extended beyond the field, serving as a spiritual and moral compass for the team, guiding them through victories and defeats with grace and humility.

Known for his unparalleled dedication, leadership, and sportsmanship, Slater's departure from the New England Patriots signifies the end of an era that was as much about character and commitment off the field as it was about achievements on it.

Notably, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, and newly-appointed Patriots coach Jerod Mayo have shared their thoughts, highlighting Slater's exceptional character, work ethic, and contributions to the team's success.

Bill Belichick, in a statement relayed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, lauded Slater as deserving of the highest praise, calling him a unique individual and the premier core special teams player in the history of the NFL.

Tom Brady, reflecting on Slater's retirement, noted him as "one of a kind," praising him as a true champion, the best teammate, and an even better man.

Robert Kraft, Patriots CEO, also expressed his admiration, stating that there is no finer person than Matthew Slater, underscoring the high regard in which Slater is held beyond his athletic prowess​​.

Newly-appointed Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who was also a teammate of Slater’s, noted his “accomplishments far exceed the field.”

Slater's retirement includes a notable exchange with Aaron Rodgers, further cementing his status as a revered figure in the NFL. Rodgers' acknowledgment of Slater as a "Hall of Famer" during a regular-season finale interaction speaks volumes about Slater's respect among his peers.

Teammates Julian Edelman, Mac Jones, Sebastian Vollmer, Devin McCourty, Kendrick Bourne, Rob Gronkowski, Bailey Zappe, Mack Wilson, and Hunter Henry have shared personal tributes, collectively painting a picture of Slater as a pivotal figure in the locker room and beyond.

Julian Edelman, via Instagram, paid homage to Slater, celebrating him as the epitome of the Patriot way.

Others via Instagram comments shared their feelings.

Mac Jones expressed gratitude for Slater's influence on the game, affirming his everlasting legacy, "Thank you Slate for changing the game! Your legacy is forever, both on and off the field."

Sebastian Vollmer shared his appreciation, celebrating Slater as one of the greatest and a cherished friend, "A true blessing to call you a friend and teammate, one of the best who has ever done it.”

and Devin McCourty joined via his Instagram story, "Happy to have played alongside Slate! Blessed to call him a friend.”

“Retire the number 18,” shared wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, celebrating Slater as one of the greatest.

Rob Growonkski added, "Love you Slate!! Best to do it!! A true Pro!! ❤🔥👏"

Bailey Zappe shared, "Appreciate ya for everything 18! Grateful for the last 2 years with you!🐐🐐"

Mack Wilson said, "Appreciate you Captain 18 you the 🐐 man words can't express honestly. I'm forever grateful to share the field w/ you 🙏🏾, Dammm it's to early to be cutting onions. 🥺🥺"

Hunter Henry acknowledged, "Yessir Slate! Been an honor being around you everyday. Love you brother!! 🐐🐐🐐"

Though special teams players haven’t historically had the best luck getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s no question how Slater’s teammates feel about it.

“Hall of Fame player, teammate, leader, and person,” Joe Cardona echoed the sentiment of many. “Thank for everything 18!”

The consensus among his teammates and coaches is clear: Matthew Slater is not only a Hall of Fame-worthy player for his contributions on the field but also a Hall of Fame-worthy individual for his impact on those around him.

Is Matthew Slater a Hall of Famer?

Entering the debate of Slater's eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one cannot overlook the exceptional achievements that punctuate his career.

With a record that boasts 10 Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and three Super Bowl victories, Slater's contribution to the sport is unparalleled, especially within the often-overlooked realm of special teams.

Despite the historical precedence that has seen a limited number of specialists enshrined in Canton, Slater's candidacy is bolstered by not just his on-field achievements but the respect he commands among his peers.

Aaron Rodgers' acknowledgment of Slater as a "Hall of Famer" underscores the wide-reaching recognition of Slater's impact.

This sentiment is echoed throughout the NFL, from teammates who've drawn inspiration from his leadership to rivals who've admired his dedication and skill. Slater's final game, marked by tributes and heartfelt farewells, encapsulated the universal admiration for his career and character.

In conclusion, while the Hall of Fame's doors have traditionally opened for a select few specialists, Matthew Slater's remarkable career presents a compelling case for his inclusion.

What do you think is Slater a 'Hall of famer'?