Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Stafford Apologizes to Her Husband's Former Backup QB After Sharing Viral Hookup Story

Kelly Stafford is now admitting she messed up while recounting her love story with Matthew Stafford. The wife of the Los Angeles Rams player has apologized to Joe Cox—Matthew's backup quarterback at the University of Georgia—for mentioning she dated him to make Matthew jealous .

On June 25, Kelly posted a photo of Joe, his wife Erica, and their three kids on Instagram Stories, writing, "I am so sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives."

Kelly Stafford apologized to the University of Georgia backup quarterback Joe Cox and his family

Using her Instagram Story on Tuesday, she apologized to Joe, now a football coach, for unintentionally involving him in the situation. Alongside a photo of Joe, his wife Erica, and their kids, she apologized for the “media storm” that has almost turned their lives upside down, over the past week.

She continued, "You have ZERO involvement in what I spoke about," and added that she actually "looked up" to Joe and Erica during her time at the University of Georgia, where she and Matthew fell in love.

"You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was... y'all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go," she said.

Despite regretting the unwanted attention on Joe and his family, Kelly doesn't regret how dating him led to her marrying Matthew. She noted in a separate post, "It was 16 years ago and if you asked Matthew and I if we would change anything back then.... nope."

Kelly also found it "comical the way things were twisted" about their love story, adding, "But we appreciate the laughs."

What happened between Kelly Stafford and the rumored backup QB?

In case you missed it, Matthew Stafford's wife went viral after revealing on the Off The Vine podcast that she hooked up with his backup quarterback at the University of Georgia to make Matthew jealous during their on-again, off-again romance.

It worked, and they've been happily together since. But fans were more interested in the juicy details! The internet quickly narrowed down the backup QB to either Joe Cox or Logan Gray.

Now, it's clear she was referring to Gray, as Kelly has apologized for her comments.

Kelly Stafford dated her quarterback husband's college backup just to make him jealous

Kelly was a UGA cheerleader when she started dating Matthew, who played his freshman year with the Georgia Bulldogs. The couple married in 2015 and have twin girls, Chandler and Sawyer, 6, and daughters Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3.

However, Kelly shared that their romance almost didn't last because Matthew was initially interested in "casual dating" while she wasn't.

"Long story short” she explained on the June 11 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, how their relationship wasn’t as cute as people think. She hated him and loved him the same.

She added that to tick him off, she started dating Matthew’s backup QB who had a ‘bad boy’ persona, completely different from Matt, who’s too sweet - a southern gentleman. That upset him, she said.

Kelly revealed that her new relationship made Stafford confront her and warn her off his teammate. She mentioned how the two lived in the same dorm because athletes, back then, lived in the same dorm - and how he would see her car there, every day.

But Matthew's attitude changed after she dated the backup to p**s him off. She mentioned how a lot of back and forth was involved in the initial stages of their relationship. She said that back in Georgia, people would have laughed their a**es off if asked whether they thought the two would end up together with 4 kids.

She continued, how once she told Stafford to get out of her car, and Stafford said, alluding to the mystery boyfriend, that he’s not the right fit for her, and she quipped, “You can't tell me that!" Stafford then went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, coming out of college as a highly-touted prospect.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions, where he spent 11 years, before moving to the Los Angeles Rams in 2011. He won the Super Bowl in his first season on the West Coast, helping the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Kelly and Matthew started dating in college, and she was by his side when he was drafted into the NFL. The football star proposed to Kelly in 2014, three years after they moved to LA. The rest is history.

