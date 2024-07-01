Matthew Tkachuk Roasts Oilers After Heavy Rain Pours During Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Parade

Matthew Tkachuk couldn't resist having fun, taking a hilarious jab at the Edmonton Oilers while celebrating his Stanley Cup Championship win during the Florida Panthers' parade. The roast was nothing serious, just playful fun at the opponents, and fans definitely loved it.

The Panthers won their first-ever championship with a historical 2-1 victory in Game 7. It was a memorable triumph, and Tkachuk added a playful touch for the roaring fans in Fort Lauderdale amid the rain.

Matthew Tkachuk roasts the Edmonton Oilers during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup celebration parade

Matthew Tkachuk, the alternate captain of the team, decided to play with the opponents, showing off his comic skills amid the heavy rain. The American ice hockey forward who is also known as the turtle , stated, “I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton, but they don’t got no Cup.” The funny jab didn't go without fans cheering and laughing at the roast.

The rain didn't stop the winners of the Stanley Cup Championship as the Florida Panthers celebrated their historical victory with a parade, which happens in every sport after a team wins the biggest team tournament of the year.

The players were seen covering themselves with plastic ponchos to escape from rain, on their double-decker buses while the team was heading to celebrate the victory. The video posted by the winning team read, “Rain or shine,” as a massive crowd assembled overcoming bad weather.

Edmonton Oilers fans troll back

While it was a playful roast, Edmonton Oilers fans responded with their own hilarious replies while defending their team. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Edmonton is still living rent-free in his head. What did he contribute to the final?”

Another wrote, “Chump has 1 good game out of 7 in the SCF and he's acting like some boss lmao.”

Another replied, “Guy was invisible in the finals.”

One more, “Guy was as invisible in the playoffs as Panthers fans at the cup parade. Glad he’s still thinking of us though.”

Last but not least, “All 14 Florida fans in attendance loved that one.”

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid of the runner-ups won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player despite the franchise losing to become the sixth player to win the honor from the losing side.

