Mavericks at Celtics: Key Reasons Why Mavericks Can Win Game 1 Against the Celtics Tonight

It's almost time for the NBA Finals, and the predictions and agendas are at an all-time high. With Boston being viewed as the betting favorites to win this year’s finals, Dallas will be entering their fourth postseason series as the underdogs.

With this being the Mavericks’ only third trip to the finals, all eyes will be on the dynamic duo of Kyrie and Luka. However, the more experienced tandem of Tatum and Brown will look for a one-sided beating of an otherwise excellent playoff offense.

Seeing their performance leading up to the finals, the Mavericks would’ve been the favored side to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But witnessing the Celtics’ complete dominance of the Eastern Conference has tilted the scale in their favor.

Nonetheless, the Mavericks will look to exploit Boston’s existing flaws and prevail in a thrilling Game 1. Here are the key reasons why the Mavs can be victorious tonight:

Luka and Kyrie going off

One thing Boston will have to figure out is how to defend Luka. There is no stopping the Slovenian. However, he can be slowed down and possibly even removed from his comfort zone. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday are some of the best options for potentially guarding him well, owing to their size and agility. Even Tatum is a good option.

But these might not bother Doncic too much, considering his own length and size. Not to mention, he can create space very well for a fadeaway, stepback three, or a clever assist.

Kyrie Irving is another productive guard whom the Celtics will rush to contain. But if the previous two Western Conference series have shown us anything, it's that containing Irving, especially down the stretch, is next to impossible.

Luka and Kyrie combining for 60 or more points can mean victory for the Mavericks.

Defensive intensity

After getting Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington at the trade deadline, the Mavs have become a beast on defense. That defense provided Dallas a great help besides an already stellar offense against the Timberwolves.

Throughout the playoffs, the trio of Gafford, Derrick Jones Jr, and Derrick Lively has averaged 4.1 blocks a game, mostly in the paint.

Another pair of anchors for the Mavs’ defense this postseason has been Kyrie and Luka. Kyrie is fourth in playoff steals this season with 20, with number one being Luka with 28 total steals.

An all-around team effort can likely put much-needed pressure on Boston’s shoulders the deeper the series goes. Will the Celtics crack under pressure tonight or pull off an expected win to lead the series? Tune in on ABC at 8:30 pm (ET).