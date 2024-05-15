Mavericks Hoping to Beat the Lakers to Draft Bronny James in 2nd Round? Stephen A Smith drops BIG Speculation

The 2024 NBA Draft combine is in full swing and future NBA prospects are putting in the work to prove that they are NBA-ready. Among the 70-plus prospects taking part in this year’s draft combine is one Bronny James, son of all-time basketball legend Lebron James.

After recovering from a worrying cardiac arrest he suffered during practice at USC, Bronny was unable to have a standout rookie season. But if his Day 1 draft combine results are anything to go by, the 6’4 210 lbs Guard is a likely pick in the year’s Draft:

As per ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, James Jr. has been medically cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to play panel, making him eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Though there is a buzz on whether he deserves to be drafted despite a lackluster rookie year, it is tough to deny his case, given his potential and peak-level athleticism.

However, the one question that remains unanswered is; what does Bronny James’ potential NBA future look like? Addressing the issue straight forward, NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith discussed Bronny’s situation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith Clears the Air on Bronny James’ Possible NBA Future

As clearly put forth by Smith, James Jr’s future in the league involves his father Lebron in the picture. As per insider sources, Smith claimed that James wants the Lakers to draft Bronny as a second-round pick.

Advertisement

Lebron has a player option in his contract for the upcoming season and will look to sign a three-year extension to possibly stay in LA. Based on the four-time champion’s previous admissions about playing alongside his son, it’s not impossible to imagine him and Bronny sharing the hardwood wearing the purple and yellow.

To become a first-round pick, the young point guard will have to have a stellar second season at college, given that he has maintained college eligibility. But that’s besides the point.

Smith also revealed that the Lakers aren’t the only franchise who are interested in betting on Lebron’s kid. Sharing what he’s been informed, Smith said the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to sway Bronny from LA.

A Lebron-Kyrie Reunion Possible?

Speculating on if the Mavs draft Bronny ahead of the Lakers, Smith expressed his enthusiasm for a Mavericks super team featuring Lebron James.

Since James has wanted to play alongside Bronny for sometime, his arrival in Dallas could literally change the NBA landscape, making the franchise arguably most relevant since 2011.

His reunion with former teammate and champion Kyrie Irving could rekindle their on-court chemistry and make the combination of Lebron, Kyrie, and Luka the new Big Three.

In conclusion, Bronny James’ arrival in the NBA is still uncertain. However, if he does make it to the league, NBA fans will most certainly get to witness a dream come true moment with the father-son duo playing side by side, regardless of which team they represent.

ALSO READ: Hawks Lebron and Bronny James Draft Plan: Debunking Viral Cap Space Tweet