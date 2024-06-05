Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Signs Father Drederick to Groundbreaking Shoe Deal, Becomes First Player To Do So

Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks star, is making news not only for his impressive shooting skills but also for his unique approach to sneaker deals.

In an unprecedented move in the world of professional sports, Irving has recently signed a signature athlete deal for his ANTA KAI shoe line with his father, Drederick Irving.

This marks a historic moment in the same industry as it is the first instance of an athlete signing his own father to a shoe deal.

Irving, who was formerly associated with Nike, switched to the Chinese brand ANTA in September 2023. Since the switch, he has introduced the ANTA KAI 1, a line of his own within the company. There is uncertainty regarding when ANTA plans to release a sneaker featuring Kyrie Irving's father.

Apart from this unique shoe deal, Irving is also making headlines as his team, the Mavericks, will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Irving has publicly reflected on his previous playoff performance at TD Garden.

In his words, "Last time in Boston during the playoffs, when I lost control a bit, it wasn't my best showing. It didn't truly represent me or the way I compete on a high level. It wasn't a good example for the upcoming generation about managing emotions in such an intense environment, regardless of what others might be yelling."

Advertisement

Irving is set to make his appearance on the Boston court for Game 1 of the Finals, which takes off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Refer to the link given for the complete Finals schedule.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Costume at Chinese Comic-Con Sparks Controversy and Outrage Among Fans

Kyrie Irving reflecting on his time with the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving acknowledges that his period with the Dallas Mavericks stands out as the most important part of his career, despite having prior stints with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and even a championship with the Cleveland.

Ahead of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, Irving expressed his satisfaction with his current position, citing his ability to provide wisdom and share from a space of experience, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. He reflected on the frenzied pace of his earlier years when he was eager to rush through life.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Irving has experienced a roller coaster of highs and lows. started as the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the aftermath of LeBron James' departure, as the top pick in the NBA draft of 2011.

The team struggled for three years until LeBron's return, which transformed the Cavs into a serious contender but also thrust Irving into the unfamiliar and challenging role of a secondary option.

Despite all this, he created some of the franchise's most memorable moments, like his crucial winning shot in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the formidable Golden State Warriors, who had a record-breaking 73-win season.

Now at 32, Irving has stepped into the shoes of a seasoned leader, and his guidance will be especially significant in the Finals, given his experience and previous success in this arena.

It's evident that Irving could not be more thrilled about his journey with the Mavericks, despite having experienced turmoil in the early stages of his career. Winning an NBA title would essentially bring his experience full circle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lakers ‘Zeroing In’ on JJ Redick As Top Candidate for Head Coach Position: Report