Mavericks star Luka Doncic overtakes Shaquille O'Neal in elusive list after brilliant showing vs Grizzlies

In his recent clash against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks delivered such an outstanding performance that he's now etched his name in the annals of NBA history.

Having scored 35 points in the game, Doncic surpassed the record of the revered Shaquille O'Neal, becoming the player with the ninth-highest points scored in NBA history by an individual aged 24 or younger.

Before reaching the age of 25, Doncic had accumulated 9,217 points, thus surpassing O'Neal's record. And there's more potential for him to surpass other top scorers before his 25th birthday in February.

He is just about 300 points below Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, suggesting it's plausible for him to advance to the sixth spot on this list before his next birthday.

From the day he began his NBA journey, Doncic's prodigious talent has been evident. His stellar progress throughout his career has further underlined his extraordinary abilities.

Known for some momentous playoff highlights throughout his career, Donic's path to superstardom has been marked with an ascendant trajectory. He stands the chance of being recognized as one of the all-time greats in the game.

Doncic's Triple-Double spurs Mavericks' undefeated run

The Mavericks have been maintaining an unwavering performance, which predominantly revolves around the overwhelming performance of Luka Doncic.

During their recent victory against the Grizzlies, Doncic notched up the 58th triple-double of his career, leading the Mavs to their third straight win, defeating the Grizzlies 125-110.

This pushed the Mavericks to a flawless 3-0 stand, while the Grizzlies are still searching for their first win with a 0-4 run.

Doncic, demonstrating his stellar form, scored an impressive 35 points, along with 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Given the previous lackluster performance resulting from the experiment with Doncic and Kyrie Irving, this undefeated beginning is pleasing and unexpected.

Taking pride in the superb start, Doncic acknowledged that though they are just at the beginning, it's still satisfying to have such a positive commencement.

Irving, however, had to bow out due to a minor left foot injury. A silver lining of the game was Derrick Jones Jr's outstanding performance, where he pumped in 22 points.

Jones, who holds the title of a former Slam Dunk champion, showed off his evolved skills, including some potent outside shooting.

Coach Jason Kidd expressed his expectations of Jones, acknowledging his professionalism and his evolved 3-point shooting skills, which were on full display during the game.

