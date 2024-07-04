Max Holloway Calls Out Ilia Topuria for Lying About Title Fight Stall Accusation: ‘Guy Is Making up Things’

Max Holloway is not happy with Ilia Topuria. The UFC featherweight champion and the reigning UFC BMF champion have been throwing shades at each other recently. Following Holloway’s brutal KO of Justin Gaethje, Topuria took a dig at the BMF. Inviting him for a fight, the Spaniard vowed to put Holloway to sleep.

This was not well received by Holloway, who immediately agreed to fight Topuria. Topuria too, obliged, stating that he was eyeing to fight in Abu Dhabi so that people in Spain could watch in prime time. Well, cut to July 2024, Topuria seems to be annoyed with the UFC BMF champion.

Max Holloway mocks Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria recently appeared in a Q&A session with Marca. Responding to his potential match up with Holloway , the Spaniard looked frustrated. Topuria stated that he is ready for the match and has been training throughout the summer. However, it was Holloway, who was allegedly stalling the bout.

Soon after the comments from Topuria went viral, Max Holloway came up with a reply. Mocking Topuria for making up the story, Holloway stated, “Guy is just making things up at this stage, I been ready.” Well, Topuria has a lot of things to say about Holloway.

Advertisement

The UFC featherweight champ first stated that Holloway initially had family problems. Next, he was unable to make the desired weight before showing disinterest in fighting at all. While these allegations have been debunked by Holloway, Topuria still hopes to get his bout.

Ilia Topuria wants to fight soon

Max Holloway or not, Ilia Topuria wants to fight soon. He stated that his initial aim was to fight in Abu Dhabi. However, if that was not met, he was ready to show up in Las Vegas as well. He stated that anyone who is willing to challenge him must step up and confirm him with a date to fight.

Well, realistically speaking, the bout with Max Holloway looks to be pretty much on. However, it was initially decided that Alexander Volkanovski would get his rematch straight away. Unfortunately, Volkanovski was advised to take time off to cope with his back-to-back KOs, which paved the way for Holloway. And now, with that fight looking uncertain too, it will be interesting to see who Ilia Topuria ultimately faces to defend his title.

Advertisement