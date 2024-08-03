Max Holloway Drops Latest Fight Camp Pictures, Flaunts His Jacked Physique

Max Holloway is already gearing up for his next fight and is looking jacked at the moment. Holloway had an unforgettable UFC 300 where he won the UFC BMF title from Justin Gaethje. Well, the specialty of Holloway’s feat was not in winning the title alone, but in how he defeated Gaethje. Gaethje, fresh from a KO victory against Dustin Poirier was the favorite to retain his BMF title. However, once the action was underway, Holloway had full control.

From the very first round, Holloway was on the offense, breaking Gaethje’s defense repeatedly with his masterful striking. However, with his victory almost guaranteed, ‘Blessed’ pointed towards the ring and asked Gaethje to box him. This was a potentially risky move as Justin Gaethje could have knocked Holloway out.

But after what seemed to be a dogfight in the middle, Max Holloway’s thundering punch onto Gaethje’s chin spelled doom. Thus, the above narrative does paint a picture of Max Holloway’s strength and raw power. And according to the latest Instagram update, Holloway is looking to add up further to his power as he has joined his fight camp.

Holloway will be fighting against Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title shortly. Although the official announcement has not been made yet, the match looks to be confirmed. In his recent posts, ‘Blessed’ is spotted sweating it out at Tactical Strength, Hawaii.

Rocking his sponsor, Darc Sport, Holloway looked to be in prime physical condition. The UFC BMF champion is already well-known for his cardio. Training with Darin Yap, Holloway looks fully in his element when he takes on Ilia Topuria.

Leading up to the fight, Ilia Topuria and Holloway had a significant back and forth among them. Both the fighters accused each other of ‘ducking’ the fight. And when the fight seemingly looked confirmed, the Spaniard stated that the UFC had ‘forced’ Holloway to sign up for the fight.

Well, this statement from Ilia Topuria was not taken in a good light by Dana White. He immediately debunked the notion saying that a fighter of Holloway’s caliber need not be ‘forced’ into accepting a fight. On a different note, Holloway also doubled down on their matchup and expressed discontent about not being featured at the coveted UFC Sphere event.

Thus, it is evident that the Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway matchup is building up nicely. While both the fighters will look to register a win, the match is sure to be an exciting prospect for the fans to watch out for.

