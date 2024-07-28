Max Holloway Expresses Discontent Over Missing out on UFC Sphere Card: ‘Should’ve Been Us’

Max Holloway is utterly disappointed with The Sphere card. Dana White has recently revealed the entire card for the historic Sphere event. Taking place at the luxurious Sphere of Las Vegas, Dana White has promised the PPV to be one of its kind. However, besides the venue, there is another variable that makes UFC Sphere special. The event takes place on Mexican Independence Day.

This is where the UFC BMF Max Holloway feels agitated. Holloway, after registering a thumping victory over Justin Gaethje, will be challenging for the featherweight belt. According to popular belief, it was expected that Holloway would be featured in The Sphere card. And when that did not happen, Max Holloway could not hide his anguish.

Max Holloway gives ‘Mexican’ reference to justify The Sphere pick

The main event will feature Merab Dvalishvili taking a shot at Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title. Both the fighters are coming off dominant victories. While O’Malley successfully avenged the only loss of his career against Marlon Vera, Dvalishvili got the better of Henry Cejudo.

In a recent KICK stream, Max Holloway was spotted reflecting on The UFC Noche. Opening up on his take, the UFC BMF stated, “This is how I feel I about not being on the Sphere card... should've been us brother. It's Mexican Independence Day. You guys cannot have a Spaniard, who Mexicans got their independence back from, to headline the card."

Advertisement

Well, building up to the fight, both Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway have been going at each other on social media. Both the fighters accused each other of ducking the fight. While Justin Gaethje labelled Holloway as ‘precise and perfect’, Ilia Topuria took a fresh dig at his next opponent.

Ilia Topuria claims the UFC has ‘forced’ Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria has been showing his ability to sell his fights since he faced Alexander Volkanovski. The Spaniard snatched Volk’s title and also talked trash before going into the bout.

Continuing the thread, the UFC featherweight champion has lashed out at Max Holloway recently. Ilia Topuria took to his X account and posted an update hinting at his comeback.

However, he also mentioned that the UFC had allegedly forced Max Holloway to accept the fight. Nonetheless, such an update would sound like music to the fans’ ears. They have been waiting eagerly for the face off, and by the looks of it, the bout is finally confirmed.

Advertisement